Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of an aggregate of 5,000 HYPE tokens (the "Tokens"), the native asset of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, as part of its long-term digital asset strategy, at an average purchase price of $53.748 per Token (total purchase price of US$268,740). As of the date hereof, the Company currently holds an aggregate of 33,961.53 Tokens.

"Our approach has never been about making a single, oversized purchase. Instead, we intend to accumulate HYPE tokens at fair entry points over time. This disciplined strategy allows us to steadily increase our position while maintaining flexibility, all in alignment with our long-term conviction in the Hyperliquid ecosystem."

In addition, in connection with the Company's previously completed non-brokered private placement which was completed on September 5, 2025 (the "Offering"), the Company has paid Harshell Investments Pty Ltd. a cash advisory fee in the amount of $9,270.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the company's future investing plans and strategies, the growth of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and the Company's investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

