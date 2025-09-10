Amdocs Management Limited: Optimum Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Amdocs to Support Their Business Modernization

Powered by Amdocs' AI-native solutions, the agreement extends and expands Amdocs' managed services engagement for Optimum's broadband and video services products

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Optimum, a leading provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services, has signed a multi-year agreement to extend and deepen its managed transformation initiative using Amdocs' AI offerings.

This collaboration enhances Optimum's ongoing journey with Amdocs by delivering new customer and business outcomes enabled by amAIz Suite-Amdocs' modular, telco-grade AI platform that unifies data, delivers insights, and powers intelligent agents tailored for the communications industry. Under this agreement, the teams have started working on solutions that include:

AI-powered Bill Presenter, designed to offer more intuitive, interactive billing experiences that improve customer understanding and reduce support calls.

GenAI Care Agent, supporting customer care representatives with inquiries such as plan changes, promotions, balances, fees, and more.

Additionally, amAIz Suite will assist Optimum's ongoing efforts to modernize its billing infrastructure, helping overcome legacy system challenges with a forward-looking approach aligned to the demands of the digital economy.

"At Optimum, we are undergoing work that is transforming our business from the inside out, including the modernization and evolution of our technology foundation through various AI tools and partner solutions that will deliver better agent and customer experiences," said Luciano Ramos, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Optimum. "This collaboration with Amdocs is poised to help us consolidate and streamline critical systems like billing while building a more resilient, future-ready architecture to accelerate innovation and support long-term business growth."

"Our collaboration with Optimum underscores the growing need for smart, scalable operations that go beyond traditional IT services," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our AI-powered solutions, we're empowering Optimum to simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and unlock long-term business value."

Anthony Goonetilleke and Luciano Ramos will be speaking during the "Amdocs & Optimum - Verticalizing AI for Telcos" fireside chat during the Ready, set, scale: Getting AI game-ready session at TM Forum, Innovate Americas in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, September 10th at 11AM local time.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about amAIz Suite

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 18, 2025.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

Mzema@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/optimum-signs-multi-year-agreement-with-amdocs-to-support-their-b-1070859