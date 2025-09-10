Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - In a major step forward for crypto security, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (01) (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era, together with qLABS, a newly formed crypto foundation focused on quantum resilience, today announce the official launch of qLABS www.qlabs.tech, a purpose built quantum-native crypto foundation. Built to defend Web3 from the existential risk posed by quantum computing, qLABS introduces a new protocol of quantum-resilient infrastructure for decentralized systems.

Building on the strategic alliance announced July 30, 2025, between 01 and qLABS to develop quantum-safe cryptocurrencies, today's launch marks the formal activation of that partnership and the beginning of a new era in crypto security. This milestone reflects both organizations' shared commitment to proactively addressing the quantum threat before it materializes. Marketing initiatives are currently in progress, with campaigns scheduled to ramp up through to the end of the year in anticipation of the first available offering, a quantum-safe wallet, planned for release in first quarter 2026.

qLABS is led by entrepreneur and long-time blockchain advocate Antanas Guoga (Tony G), whose early support for crypto innovation and investment helped shape Europe's policy landscape for digital assets. Tony has served as a Member of the European Parliament and is widely recognized for his leadership across the blockchain sector. He is also the former Chairman of Sol Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE), a Canadian public company investing in and building infrastructure for the Solana blockchain. Ada Jonuse, a serial Web3 entrepreneur, has been appointed Executive Director of qLABS to shape its future and drive the realization of its quantum-secure vision.

In partnership with 01, qLABS will integrate 01's patent-pending post-quantum cryptographic technology (US #63/832787) directly into blockchain infrastructure. This includes a suite of tools designed to protect digital assets and decentralized applications from the future threat of quantum attacks.

While some quantum-focused projects are building entirely new Layer 1 blockchains from scratch, qLABS is taking a different approach: enabling quantum-resistant infrastructure for existing, widely adopted blockchains. This integration-focused strategy helps to ensure immediate relevance, scalability, and adoption without requiring a shift to new networks.

"qLABS exists to solve the problem crypto doesn't want to talk about: quantum attacks are coming, and most of Web3 isn't ready," said Tony G, President of qLABS. "We're building real tools, with real IP, for a very real threat. And we're doing it now, before Q-Day hits."

As quantum computing advances, it poses a serious risk to the cryptographic systems that secure digital wallets, transactions, and smart contracts. qLABS was formed in anticipation of these risks and will act as a launchpad for quantum-safe solutions developed in collaboration with 01.

"With this collaboration we are bringing enterprise-grade quantum security into the crypto space," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01. "Together with qLABS, we're safeguarding crypto to not only survive the quantum era but also thrive in it."

qLABS expects to capture market share while raising industry awareness about quantum preparedness by delivering on the key initiatives described below. The foundation's roadmap includes infrastructure enhancements, secure integration frameworks, and community engagement to foster a broader shift toward post-quantum readiness. Key initiatives include:

Development of quantum-resistant wallets for individuals and institutions

Deployment of wrapped quantum-resistant tokens on major ecosystems including Hyperliquid, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin

Design and implementation of quantum-resistant stablecoin infrastructure for secure, future-proofed value transfer across Web3

About 01

As recently announced, 01 is in the process of rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. Follow us on our blog for more information on our plans and rebranding.

01 (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

