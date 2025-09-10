TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: THH) Deepens Strategic Partnership with SBI Holdings and NEXYZ. Group

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TryHard Holdings Limited ("TryHard" or the "Company", Nasdaq: THH) today announced that, in line with the capital alliance executed last year, TryHard together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, TryHard Japan Co., Ltd. ("TryHard Japan"), has transferred a portion of its shares in MUSIC CIRCUS Inc. ("MUSIC CIRCUS") to and transitioned to a new framework in collaboration with SBI Holdings, Inc. ("SBI"), NEXYZ. Group ("NEXYZ"), and other shareholders. After the completion of official collaboration, MUSIC CIRCUS will change its name to SBI MUSIC CIRCUS Inc. ("SBI MUSIC CIRCUS").

While this transaction reduces the Company's ownership stake, it represents a deliberate step to strengthen strategic partnerships. The Company will continue to participate as a shareholder of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS and, through enhanced collaboration, the Company aims to further develop the SBI MUSIC CIRCUS business and increase overall group enterprise value.

SBI MUSIC CIRCUS

SBI MUSIC CIRCUS has grown into one of Japan's largest music festivals, enjoying strong support particularly among younger audiences.

Background and Objectives

Looking ahead, the Company will combine:

SBI's financial expertise and expansive network,

NEXYZ's marketing capabilities, and

the Company's entertainment planning and production know-how.





Together, these strengths will accelerate SBI MUSIC CIRCUS's expansion both in Japan and abroad.

By deepening this capital alliance, TryHard will continue to drive growth in entertainment-centered businesses while enhancing value for shareholders and investors.

Future Outlook

TryHard will remain a key shareholder of SBI MUSIC CIRCUS and pursue sustainable growth by reinforcing existing partnerships.

Through close collaboration with major stakeholders, SBI and NEXYZ, the Company seeks to establish a new value-creation model centered on SBI MUSIC CIRCUS and achieve further growth in the lifestyle and entertainment sectors.

SBI Maihanabi

The annual Kansai-based fireworks event "Senshu Yume Hanabi" will be rebranded as "SBI Maihanabi", to provide visitors with a one-of-a-kind experience blending music and fireworks, the event will contribute to regional revitalization and the promotion of international cultural exchange

Company Profiles

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and with its operations based in Japan, TryHard Holdings Limited, with its CEO being Mr. Rakuyo Otsuki, aims to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-the-art technology, immersive storytelling and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. The Company's mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Principal businesses comprise:

event curation;

consultancy and management services;

sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and

ownership and operation of restaurants.





About SBI MUSIC CIRCUS (formerly MUSIC CIRCUS)

SBI MUSIC CIRCUS, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading lifestyle entertainment company specializing in the planning, coordination, and management of music festivals and entertainment events, including the renowned SBI MUSIC CIRCUS festival. The company aims to deliver innovative and immersive experiences that combine music, culture, and entertainment, captivating audiences and creating memorable connections. SBI MUSIC CIRCUS leverages its expertise and network to produce high-quality events and foster unique cultural experiences. The company maintains an active presence online through its website https://music-circus.co.jp and social media channels, including Instagram, X (Twitter), and LINE. Principal businesses comprise:

Music festival organization;

Event planning and management;

Entertainment and cultural experience production; and

Digital and social media engagement.





Contact

IR Contact

HBK Strategy Limited

Email: ir@hbkstrategy.com

Tel: +852 2156 0223

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current expectations and management's judgment based on available information. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

Investors are advised to refer to official filings submitted to NASDAQ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) when making investment decisions.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities, nor does it represent a public offering under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

