

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SBI Holdings Inc. (SBHGF), a financial services company, on Thursday reported a sharp increase in profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by strong revenue growth.



Profit before income tax expense surged 168.9% to 212.104 billion yen from 78.872 billion yen in the same period last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company jumped 270.7% to 165.801 billion yen, compared with 44.726 billion yen in the prior-year period. EPS rose to 494.02 yen, from 144.58yen a year earlier.



Revenue increased 33.5% to 902.559 billion yen, up from 676.030 billion yen a year ago.



