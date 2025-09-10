Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Intersects 2.23 g/t Au Over 41.15 Metres, Including 4.00 g/t Au Over 21 Metres With 13.25 g/t Au Over 4.57 Metres, in First 2025 RC Drill Hole at Flat Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced the first assay results from the Company's 2025 Phase One Drill Program at the Alpha Bowl intrusion target within the Company's flagship Flat Gold Project ("Flat"), located in southwestern Alaska.

Flat represents a significant reduced intrusion-related gold system ("RIRGS") district in North America, hosting multiple kilometre-scale gold targets across a 99,000-acre land position. Alpha Bowl, measuring ~1.5 km by 1.0 km, is a completely blind-to-surface target tested systematically for the first time in 2025. It also hosts one of Alaska's most prolific placer gold creeks, with over 650,000 ounces of recorded historic production 1 , and represents the northern extension of Chicken Mountain - Flat's largest intrusion target (6.5 km by 6.0 km) where currently over 3 kilometres of drilled mineralized strike length demonstrates the potential for an open-pit, free milling, heap leachable gold mining opportunity.

First RC Drill Hole Confirms High-Grade Gold - Highlights

Tectonic's first reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole of the 2025 season, CMR25-035, was drilled to a 124 m length and intersected two mineralized gold zones, highlighted by:

2.23 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 41.15 metres ("m") including 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m with 13.25 g/t Au over 4.57 m

Another significant gold zone was intersected at the top of this drill hole returning 0.58 g/t Au over 45.72 m

Systematic fence drilling across a 600 m x 700 m area with approximately 100 m spacing was designed to evaluate scale, grade, continuity, and structural orientation of mineralization

CMR25-035 was drilled on the eastern edge of the northernmost drill fence and intended to provide data on the eastern extent of the Alpha Bowl gold system. CMR25-035 intersected significant gold zones, confirming that the system remains open in multiple directions and is significantly larger than previously interpreted.

Importantly, this hole represents a 250-metre step-out along strike and 200 metres east of Tectonic's 2024 Alpha Bowl discovery drill hole (CMR24-026), which returned 1.2 g/t Au over 65.5 metres, including 6.0 g/t Au over 6.1m with 21.7 g/t Au over 1.5m; see Tectonic News Release dated March 03, 2025. Together these results validate the presence of high-grade gold (>10 g/t Au) at Alpha Bowl and 2025 Phase One & Two drilling has the potential to delineate these higher grade gold zones at scale.

Follow-up drilling at this location is planned as part of the 2025 Phase Two program, now underway. A dedicated news release outlining Phase Two plans will be issued in the coming weeks.

Drill plan maps and RC chip visuals can be viewed here.

Tony Reda, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented:

"Sometimes the biggest opportunities reveal themselves where you least expect them. Alpha Bowl is a blind target and yet in only a few drillholes we've been able to intersect high-grade gold mineralization. Hole CMR25-035 was drilled to test the edge of the Alpha Bowl system, but instead it delivered over 40 metres of 2.23 g/t gold, including 21 metres of 4.00 g/t and a peak of 13.25 g/t over 4.57 metres. These initial results tells us three things: first, we have not defined the eastern edge of this system; secondly, we are only beginning to tap into its true potential; third, high-grade gold is present and possibly at scale. With assays pending from 47 additional holes from Phase One, and Phase Two drilling underway, we are entering an even more exciting period of discovery and growth. Shareholders can look forward to a steady cadence of results as we advance what we believe will be a pivotal year for the Flat Gold Project."

2025 Phase One Drill Program Highlights

Total Program: 7,718 metres in 48 drill holes testing multiple RIRGS targets at Flat

Alpha Bowl Focus: 24 drill holes (RC and diamond) for ~4,600 metres, including 8 diamond drillholes drilled to lengths up to 392m.

Pending Assay Results: CMR25-035 is the first complete assays received 23 Alpha Bowl drill holes with assays pending 24 holes drilled at the Chicken Mountain, Golden Apex, Black Creek and Jam intrusion targets; all assays are pending Assay results to be reported as they become available and reported as complete holes.



Steady Flow of Results: All Phase One samples have been received by the accredited analytical facilities and are in progress. Assays are subject to Tectonic's quality assurance and quality control protocols and expected to be reported continuously throughout the remainder of 2025. For additional details of the 2025 Phase One drill program, see the September 2nd, 2025 press release.

Table 1: Summary of Composite Results Reported in this News Release

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CMR25-035 0.00 45.72 45.72 0.58 Alpha Bowl including ?15.24 ?16.76 1.52 2.12 including 38.10 45.72 7.62 2.13 80.77 121.92 41.15 2.23 including ?82.30 ?103.63 ?21.34 4.00 with 92.96 103.63 10.67 6.70 with 92.96 97.54 4.57 13.25 including 108.20 112.78 4.57 1.38

All reported intercepts are reported as down hole lengths as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with maximum 3.1m continuous (two sample) below cut-off inclusion.

Table 2: Details of Drill Hole

Hole No. Type Azimuth ( o ) Dip ( o ) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect CMR25-035 RC 110 -55 124.97 552276 6918633 Alpha Bowl

About Alpha Bowl

The Alpha Bowl target, interpreted as a potential large, reduced intrusion-related sheeted quartz vein gold system ("RIRGS"), was the principal focus of Tectonic's 2025 Phase One drill program. Drilling followed up on the Company's 2024 discovery, which first identified bedrock gold-bearing zones beneath surficial cover and within areas historically disturbed by placer mining (see Tectonic news release, March 3, 2025).

Phase One drilling at Alpha Bowl totalled approximately 4,600 m across 24 drill holes, utilizing both diamond core and reverse circulation (RC) drill methods. The program tested an area measuring roughly 600 m by 700 m, with drill fences arranged in parallel lines spaced ~100 m apart. Drilling specifically targeted sheeted quartz vein systems developed within granitoid intrusions - a hallmark setting of reduced intrusion-related gold systems. Diamond drill holes were completed to maximum depths of up to 392 m.

Alpha Bowl Rock Types

The rocks at Alpha Bowl are mainly coarse-grained intrusions called monzonite to syeno-monzonite, which sometimes contain xenoliths of dark fragments of other rock types. Narrower dikes of varying composition cut through the main body. Tectonic observed multiple generations of mineralized quartz and carbonate veins in all logged rock types, indicating the system was long-lived and repeatedly active.

Vein Types and Potential Mineralization Indicators

Drilling has revealed three main types of potentially gold-related veins:

Sheeted quartz-sulfide veins - closely spaced, consistently oriented veins of quartz with sulfide minerals (chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite). These carry a mix of elements like copper, bismuth, silver, molybdenum and occasionally visible coarse gold. Quartz-carbonate-arsenopyrite veins - larger veins with alteration halos (sericite, carbonate, arsenopyrite) that can appear brecciated (broken and resealed). These veins are chemically distinct, marked by arsenic, antimony, mercury, tungsten and molybdenum. They often align with the finer-grained dikes, suggesting repeated pulses of mineralizing fluids. Arsenopyrite stringers - zones dominated by arsenopyrite occurring as dense networks of fine- to coarse-grained veins.

Later generations of calcite-rich veins cut across all three of these earlier vein types, sometimes showing oxidation and secondary copper minerals (like chalcocite and copper oxides).

Geological Significance

The presence of multiple cross-cutting vein types in drill core indicates that the Alpha Bowl system included multiple fluid phases and was active over an extended period, with early high-temperature mineral assemblages subsequently overprinted by later, lower-temperature mineralization. This telescoping of mineralizing events is a recognized feature of intrusion-related gold systems and highlights that Alpha Bowl possesses key attributes of a large, long-lived mineralizing environment. In addition, the observation of repeated "crack-and-seal" textures within quartz-carbonate veins confirms that mineralizing fluids circulated through the system in multiple pulses as it evolved and cooled.

Placer production figures from "Mineral Occurrence and Development Potential Report, Locatable and Salable Minerals, Bering Sea-Western Interior Resource Management Plan, BLM Alaska Technical Report 60", prepared by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, November 2010.

Offering commission clarification

As a follow up to the news release issued on August 20, 2025, in connection with the Company's previously announced upsized private placement offering (the "Offering"), the Company paid an additional $100,096 cash commission for an aggregate cash commission and advisory fees amount of $1,013,807 (excluding applicable taxes, noting $913,711 was previously disclosed) and issued an additional 105,364 compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants") for an aggregate of 1,068,086 Compensation Warrants (noting 962,722 was previously disclosed), subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $1.23 until February 20, 2027.

To Learn More About Tectonic Metals:

Visit: TectonicMetals.com/about/

Subscribe to our email list

View our Fact Sheet or Corporate Presentation

Take a virtual tour of our Flat Gold Project with both the CEO of Tectonic and one of Alaska's largest for-profit Native Regional Corporations, Doyon Ltd.

To Be A Part Of "The Shift," Follow Us On Social Media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Qualified Person?

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA's Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). ?Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.

QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits

Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.?

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tectonic Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.

This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.

In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-intersects-2.23-g%2ft-au-over-41.15-metres-including-4.00-g%2ft-au-ov-1071083