Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
ThunderSoft and Geely in Collaboration with NVIDIA Debut AIBOX at IAA 2025 for Scalable AI in Vehicles
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 14:42 Uhr
108 Leser
ThunderSoft and Geely in Collaboration with NVIDIA Debut AIBOX at IAA 2025 for Scalable AI in Vehicles

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA Mobility 2025, ThunderSoft (SZSE: 300496) and Geely Auto unveiled AIBOX, an industry-first solution that brings large AI models into mass-production vehicles, and built on NVIDIA. Accelerated by ThunderSoft's AquaDrive AIOS and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX automotive computing platform, the solution deliver seamless real-time model inference and unlocking the next generation of intelligent in-car experiences.

ThunderSoft AquaDrive AIOS + AIBOX

The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation toward intelligence. As large AI models become central to the evolution of software-defined vehicles, in-cabin AI is shifting from simple assistants to multi-agent systems. However, limited edge-side compute has long been a barrier to scale. Addressing this challenge, ThunderSoft, Geely, and NVIDIA developed the AIBOX to provide automakers with a plug-and-play, configurable, full-stack AI compute solution-lowering costs, accelerating deployment, and democratizing access to large-model capabilities across vehicle lineups.

Key highlights of the AIBOX include:

  • Full-stack software: ThunderSoft's AquaDrive AIOS, leveraging the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS automotive operating system, integrates compute allocation, model scheduling, and scenario adaptation for millisecond-level multi-modal responses.
  • Multi-agent capabilities: Rapid deployment of AI agents for scenarios like personalized greeting, proactive recommendations, enhanced sentry mode, parking memory, and GUI-based interactions.
  • Elastic compute architecture: Built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, seamlessly adaptable to entry-level through premium models without altering EE architectures.
  • Robust hardware design: Supports both air- and liquid-cooling modes for stable operation in diverse environments.
  • Cross-domain compatibility: Open-standard interfaces ensure seamless integration with cockpit domains and enable multi-modal data fusion.

Larry Geng, Co-founder and Executive President of ThunderSoft, said: "The race in smart vehicles ultimately comes down to AI compute and real-world deployment. The AIBOX, with its 'software-hardware co-optimization + cross-domain integration' approach, directly addresses in-cabin compute bottlenecks while balancing cost and performance. Our deep collaboration with Geely and NVIDIA goes beyond technical synergy-it sets a standardized path for bringing large AI models into vehicles at scale, enabling automakers worldwide to embrace the intelligent era faster."

Xiaojuan Wang, President of Geely External Collaboration Research Institute, said: "AI computing power is the backbone of the intelligent cockpit. Together with ThunderSoft and NVIDIA, we developed the industry's first cockpit-dedicated AI Box, enabling computing power democratization. The Geely Galaxy M9, equipped with AI innovations, received over 40,000 pre-orders within just 24 hours - a strong validation of the market's demand for true intelligence. Looking ahead, Geely will continue to deepen collaboration with core partners to push the boundaries of human-vehicle interaction and deliver smarter, safer mobility experiences."

"As vehicles evolve into intelligent companions, the demand for powerful in-car AI computing has never been greater," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with ThunderSoft empowers automakers like Geely to run large AI models directly in the vehicle, - unlocking innovative in-cabin experiences, from personalized assistance to immersive entertainment - and paving the way for safer, smarter, and more engaging journeys for every passenger."

The launch of the AIBOX at IAA 2025 represents not only a milestone in the collaboration between ThunderSoft, Geely and NVIDIA, but also a pivotal step toward the scaled deployment of large AI models in vehicles. Moving forward, ThunderSoft will continue to pursue its strategic vision of "technology first, ecosystem-driven, and global expansion", working with partners worldwide to empower the automotive industry and create a smarter, more connected future of mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770014/ThunderSoft_AquaDrive_AIOS___AIBOX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thundersoft-and-geely-in-collaboration-with-nvidia-debut-aibox-at-iaa-2025-for-scalable-ai-in-vehicles-302552526.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
