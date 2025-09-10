Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Receives 28 Top Awards for Its AI-Enhanced Communications Platform in G2's Fall 2025 Reports

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has again been honored for its AI-enhanced cloud business communications platform in G2's Fall 2025 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review platform that enables users to research and select solutions backed by real, verified customer reviews.

Crexendo received 28 awards in the Fall reports, including six additional top honors since the Summer reporting period, including Best Usability, Best Results, and Best Relationship. The company maintained its #1 ratings for Quality of Support and Ease of Doing Business With (16 consecutive quarters), Ease of Use and Best Meets Requirements (15 straight quarters), Users Most Likely to Recommend (10 straight quarters), and more. Crexendo also received #1 satisfaction rankings for product features including AI Text Generation, AI Text Summarization, Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS and others. Additionally, Crexendo was recognized as a top trending provider in G2's Fall 2025 Momentum Grid Reports for VoIP and Customer Communications Management. The G2 reports highlight companies voted as the most innovative and fastest growing in their categories. Crexendo continues to maintain its outstanding 4.9 out of 5-star rating, which has been sustained for 14 consecutive quarters.

"We are extremely proud of the AI enhancements in our platform," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "Being recognized in the G2 Fall reports for these AI capabilities, and receiving six additional awards since the Summer reports, highlights Crexendo's dedication to cloud communications innovation and industry leadership. There is no better business communications solution available than Crexendo's NetSapiens cloud communications platform, and I've never been more convinced that."

"Our commitment to our customers continues to disrupt the cloud communications industry," Korn added. "Crexendo is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional end-user experiences, and extremely reliable platform stability and usability. We are thrilled that our customers continue to share their positive feedback and enthusiasm about our innovations on G2.com. I am extremely proud of our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer experiences - I believe that is why Crexendo is the fastest-growing platform in America, serving over 6 million end users globally. We are very thankful for our customer's continued support, and our #1 rankings underscore Crexendo's efforts to continually provide award-winning, AI-powered cloud communications backed by exceptional customer support."

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "Earning a spot in a G2 Report is a testament to the positive experiences of real users. These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Crexendo for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being extremely proud of the AI enhancements in its platform; (ii) being recognized in the G2 Fall reports for these AI capabilities, and receiving six additional awards since the Summer reports, highlights it's dedication to cloud communications innovation and industry leadership; (iii) believing there is no better business communications solution available than its's NetSapiens cloud communications platform; (iv) believing its commitment to customers continues to disrupt the cloud communications industry; (v) believing it is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional end-user experiences, and extremely reliable platform stability and usability; (vi) being thrilled that its customers continue to share their positive feedback and enthusiasm about innovations on G2.com; (vii) being extremely proud of the team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer experiences and further believing that is why it is the fastest-growing platform in America, serving over 6 million end users globally and (viii) believing the #1 rankings underscore it's efforts to continually provide award-winning, AI-powered cloud communications backed by exceptional customer support.

