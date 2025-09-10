Trans Canada Gold Corp. Ships 7,239 Barrels for the Months of June, July and August 2025, From Its Lloydminster Multilateral Heavy Oil Well and Prepares for the Upcoming Fall Mulitlateral Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has now completed another three months of steady oil production for the months of June, July and August 2025, with trucking and oil sales to Altex. The Lloydminster multilateral well produced 2,370 barrels (bbl) for the month of June at an average daily rate of 79 bbl/d gross 15 bbl/d net), produced 2,517 barrels (bbl) for the month of July at an average daily rate of 81 bbl/d gross (15 bbl /net), and produced another 2,348 barrels (bbl) for the month of August at a daily rate of 76 bbl/d gross (14 bbl/d net) to the Company since being placed on production, representing its 18.75% working interest ownership in the well. Production shipping and sales commenced on the first newly drilled multi-lateral well, on October 6th, 2023. Croverro Energy Ltd. is the Operator.

MULTILATERAL DRILL PERMIT AND WELL LICENSE APPROVED/DRILLING PENDING

The Company has received all formal approval from the AER for its new Lloyd 5-23-49-1W4 Well with the issuance of its well license and drill permit for its upcoming new 7 leg-multilateral well and drill program situated near Lloydminster, Alberta.

The Company has agreed to participate to drill a 7 leg Sparky multi-lateral well with Croverro as operator for the Joint Venture. The proposed 5-23 multilateral well will be situated adjacent to the Company's successful 12-14 multi-lateral well, near Lloydminster, Alberta. Trans Canada has a 18.75% interest in the new well. This third multi-lateral horizontal well is expected to be similar to the company's successful 7HZ LLOYD 12-14-49-01W4 well, that was drilled in 2023 and encountered 2486 metres of oil pay in the Sparky Oil Formation. The 12-14 Sparky multilateral well has now produced over 114,000 barrels of oil and continues to produce consistently month over month. The newly permitted 5-23 multilateral well when drilled, is planned to open an estimated 3000 m of Sparky formation. The well is scheduled to be drilled later this fall subject to stable oil pricing and rig availability.

Drilling, completion and equipping costs are expected to be $1.9 million ($350,000 net to Trans Canada). The well costs are fully funded out of production cash flow thereby preventing any share dilution.

Commented Tim Coupland, "We continue to focus on continued multilateral drilling success in the Sparky Zone, while waiting patiently for direction and guidance from our Operator and navigating the increased market volatility and lower energy prices in the oil sector. The company remains mindful of the current pricing uncertainty within energy sector and Canadian energy policy direction. We are expecting increased oil production for 2025 with our upcoming drill programs, and we are exploring additional oil exploration drilling and acquisition opportunities in both central Canada and the United States. The Company will continue with its newly adopted multilateral well drilling strategy for 2025-2026", using new state of the art multilateral well drilling techniques in Alberta and Saskatchewan, to create growth".

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

