Company to Attend Drinktec and LUXE PACK Monaco in September

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that its TriMas Packaging group is participating in two premier international trade shows in September. At these events, the Company will showcase its broad portfolio of innovative and sustainable dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for the global markets.

Drinktec

Date: September 15-19, 2025

Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, Munich, Germany

Booth: #424 in Hall C6

Making its debut at the world's leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry, TriMas Packaging will present its comprehensive range of caps, closures, dispensing and flexible packaging solutions for the food and beverage market. Highlights will include a range of tethered beverage caps, featuring both sports and flat caps, as well as high-performance dispensing pumps and bag-in-box systems. The Company will also introduce its newest innovations, including the GME 30.40-compatible lightweight, aseptic two-piece flip-top sports cap, engineered to advance performance, support sustainability goals and enhance the end-user experience.

LUXE PACK Monaco

Date: September 29-October 1, 2025

Location: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Booth: RD10 in the Ravel Hall

As the premier global event for luxury packaging, LUXE PACK Monaco will provide the stage for TriMas Packaging to showcase its extensive product portfolio for the beauty, cosmetics and personal care sectors. The exhibit will feature the Company's latest high-performance fragrance pumps and premium closures, as well as new additions to the Singolo fully recyclable, all-plastic product line. New innovations include 2cc and 4cc dispensing pumps, foaming pumps, treatment pumps and airless dispensing systems, each designed and engineered to combine sustainability with exceptional quality and user satisfaction.

"At TriMas Packaging, we are committed to delivering solutions that help our customers enhance product performance, minimize environmental impact and enrich the consumer experience," said Fabio Salik, President, TriMas Packaging. "These two events provide excellent opportunities to present our technologies to a diverse global audience across food and beverage, beauty and luxury markets."

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets, including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 22 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging's innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers' ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,900 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

