

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Amazon, offering the Business Prime Essentials, Small, Medium, and Enterprise members access to CrowdStrike Falcon Go, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform built for small and medium businesses.



Moreover, Business Prime Duo members are eligible for a 50 percent discount on CrowdStrike Falcon Go.



Notably, this collaboration marks CrowdStrike and Amazon Business Prime as leaders in making advanced cybersecurity universally accessible.



Currently, CRWD is trading at $432.43, up 2.24 percent on the Nasdaq.



