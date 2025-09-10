

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's (AMZN) Zoox has launched its robotaxi service in Las Vegas, offering free rides to anyone willing to try a driverless vehicle.



The launch marks a big step for the company, showing its confidence in the safety of its self-driving cars after two years of testing them in the city.



The box-shaped vehicles can carry upto four passengers and are built in a former bus factory in Hayward. Zoox has also been testing them on the streets of San Francisco for nearly a year.



At first, the Las Vegas robotaxis were only available to Zoox employees, then to their friends and family. Now, anyone with the Zoox app can book a ride to five popular locations, including Resorts World, the Luxor hotel, and the New York-New York hotel.



Next, the company intends to launch the robotaxi service in Austin and Miami. It would start testing its self-driving taxis there soon. Meanwhile, it is already running retrofitted test vehicles on the streets of Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Seattle.



For the first few months, rides will be completely free to attract users. Later, Zoox plans to start charging fares similar to regular taxis and ride-hailing services.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News