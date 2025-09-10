Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Executes 10-Year Lease Extension at Industrial Property in Chalfont, PA

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced that it has executed a 10-year, 1-month lease extension with JBT Marel Corporation ("JBT Marel") at its 67,200 square foot industrial building in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. JBT Marel is the successor entity following the recently closed acquisition of Marel hf. by John Bean Technologies Corporation ("JBT").

JBT Marel designs, produces, and services products and systems for its customers as a leading global food and beverage technology solutions provider. It also provides automated guided vehicle systems with a wide variety of applications including manufacturing, warehousing and medical facilities.

"We are pleased to have executed another lease extension with JBT Marel as our full building tenant," stated Greg Yayac, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "This is the third extension we've done with them since our original purchase, demonstrating their commitment to the space."

"This is a mission critical facility for a quality tenant, and we are pleased to continue to have JBT Marel as a tenant in our portfolio," added Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 143 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.0 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false.

