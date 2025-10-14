Anzeige
WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 21:55
9,940 Euro
+0,45 % +0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,88010,08023:00
9,87510,04022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2025 22:14 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2025 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2025 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 249 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 24
October 31

$

0.10

November 17
November 26

$

0.10

December 22
December 31

$

0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.30

Senior Common Stock:$0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date

Amount

October
November 5

$

0.0875

November
December 5

$

0.0875

December
January 5

$

0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 24
October 31

$

0.138021

November 17
November 26

$

0.138021

December 22
December 31

$

0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 27
November 5

$

0.125

November 25
December 5

$

0.125

December 29
January 5

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2025, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

October 24
October 31

$

0.125

November 17
November 26

$

0.125

December 22
December 31

$

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 3, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 11, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13755539.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 143 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.0 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-commercial-corporation-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-october-novem-1086107

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
