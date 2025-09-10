Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF) ("Vizsla Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Dugaro as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Dugaro brings more than 20 years of experience in mining investment banking, advising on corporate strategy, identifying, evaluating and executing mergers and acquisitions, and raising debt and equity capital. His track record has included several marquee transactions, particularly in the royalty sector. Mr. Dugaro most recently served as Managing Director and head of the Vancouver mining group at CIBC. He holds an MBA (with Distinction) from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Finance from the University of British Columbia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the Vizsla Royalties board," stated Michael Pettingell, Chief Executive Officer. "His depth of experience in mining finance and particularly in the royalty sector will provide valuable perspective as we continue to grow the Company and deliver value to shareholders."

"I am excited to join Vizsla Royalties' board at such a pivotal stage," commented Matt Dugaro. "With the Panuco royalty as a cornerstone, this is a unique opportunity to help shape the Company's strategic path forward, and I look forward to contributing my experience to create lasting value for shareholders."

The Company has granted an aggregate of 150,000 stock options and 250,000 cash-settled Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to certain directors and officers. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years, will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, and have an exercise price of $3.03 per share. The DSUs were granted under, and are subject to the terms of, the Company's DSU plan.

Both the stock options and the DSUs are subject to the approval and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Royalties Corp.

Vizsla Royalties Corp. is a precious metals focused royalty company. The Company's principal asset is a Net Smelter Return Royalty on Vizsla Silver Corp.'s (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) flagship Panuco Project located in Mexico. Panuco is a world-class silver and gold development project actively advancing towards production. A Preliminary Economic Study for Panuco was published in July 2024 which highlights 15.2 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 10.6-year mine life, an after-tax NPV5% of US$1.1B, 86% IRR and a 9-month payback at US$26/oz Ag and US$1,975/oz Au.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

