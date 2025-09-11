Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - ALUULA Composites .Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") today announced that 99.6% of its repriced warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $987,371.18. In addition, ALUULA's CEO and President, Sage Berryman, will be speaking at several investor relations conferences, furthering ALUULA's engagement with the investor community.

Completed Warrant Exercise

24,379,560 of ALUULA's 24,489,953 repriced share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were exercised prior to their expiry on September 4, 2025, raising gross proceeds of $987,372.18. Each 20 Warrants were exercisable into one ALUULA common share (the "Share") at a price of $0.81 per Share, resulting in the issuance of 1,218,978 Shares.

This announcement follows ALUULA's news releases on June 17, 2025, July 14, 2025, and August 5, 2025, which documented the repricing and extension of Warrants, and the 30-day accelerated expiry date in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

ALUULA will use the gross proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital as it executes strategic growth initiatives, including diversifying sales pipelines, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and continuing product research and development.

"The warrant exercise s reflects the confidence that investors have in ALUULA's strategy. We look forward to building on this momentum by engaging directly with the investment community at upcoming conferences," said Sage Berryman.

Speaking Engagements

ALUULA is pleased to announce that its CEO and President, Sage Berryman, will be speaking at two investor relations conferences during the fall.

Smallcap Discoveries Conference - Parq Hotel and Casino in Vancouver, BC - September 29-30, 2025

The Small Cap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver, BC, is a professional investment event where leading microcap and small cap companies present to investors, analysts, and industry participants, facilitating in-depth networking, education, and discovery of emerging growth opportunities.

Sage Berryman will be presenting on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, at 2:30 pm PST.

Planet MicroCap Toronto in partnership with MicroCapClub - Arcadian Court and Loft in Toronto, Ont - Oct 21-23, 2025

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $500 million market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian markets.

Sage Berryman will be presenting on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm EST (9 am PST) - Webcast Link

To book a meeting with ALUULA's CEO and President, Sage Berryman

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with ALUULA should register through the conference platforms and request a meeting time. For those unable to attend, additional information about ALUULA, including financial reports and updates, is always accessible in the Investor Relations section of ALUULA's website.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula.com | TSXV: AUUA

ALUULA's Brand Partners

The term "brand partners" does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA's technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: use of proceeds from the warrant exercise strategic growth initiatives, diversifying sales pipelines, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and continuing product research and development. These statements are based on assumptions subject to significant risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's management discussion and analysis. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate third-party approvals, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265957

SOURCE: ALUULA Composites Inc.