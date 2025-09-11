R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group with good operating performance in H1 2025
11 September 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its semi-annual report 2025, including the consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January until 30 June 2025. Net sales, as announced previously, amounted to CHF 206.3 million, despite delays in the ramp-up of the new oil distribution transformer plant in Krzeczów near Bochnia/PL. Order intake of CHF 244.8 million was strong; consequently, the order backlog increased to CHF 305.7 million as of 30 June 2025, boding well for the second half year.
As expected and communicated earlier, the Group's profitability declined slightly due to portfolio effects from the Kyte acquisition. EBIT reached CHF 40.2 million compared to CHF 24.0 million in H1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 19.5%.
Free cash flow amounted to CHF 5.2 million in H1 2025, because of additional working capital and capital expenditures aimed at expanding production capacity for coping with growing demand. Cash and cash equivalents declined by CHF 20.8 million mainly due to the dividend payment of CHF 18.6 million and the first instalment of CHF 12.5 million for the syndicated loan. Net financial debt as of 30 June 2025 amounted to CHF 104.0 million versus a cash surplus of CHF 5.1 million in the previous year before the acquisition of Kyte Powertech.
Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO since 1 June 2025, commented: "These half-year results are testimony to the execution of our growth strategy. To remain on the profitable growth path, we need to sharpen our strategic focus on selected growth markets and customers, and continue to work on operational and technological excellence, innovation, and the development of our competencies and talents. With these priorities in mind, we will address the challenges ahead - such as increasing output, particularly in Bochnia and expanding capacities with a new power transformer facility in Lodz, Poland, and optimizing processes and costs".
The key figures are summarized in the table below.
1 Excluding M&A costs of 1.5 MCHF.
Documentation
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at https://ir.the-rsgroup.com/
