R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

R&S Group with good operating performance in H1 2025



11-Sep-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group with good operating performance in H1 2025 H1 2025 EBIT of CHF 40.2 million and EBIT margin of 19.5%

Net profit of CHF 28.8 million vs. CHF 12.1 million in H1 2024

Free cash flow of CHF 5.2 million impacted by investments for future growth

Solid order backlog of CHF 305.7 million 11 September 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today published its semi-annual report 2025, including the consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January until 30 June 2025. Net sales, as announced previously, amounted to CHF 206.3 million, despite delays in the ramp-up of the new oil distribution transformer plant in Krzeczów near Bochnia/PL. Order intake of CHF 244.8 million was strong; consequently, the order backlog increased to CHF 305.7 million as of 30 June 2025, boding well for the second half year. As expected and communicated earlier, the Group's profitability declined slightly due to portfolio effects from the Kyte acquisition. EBIT reached CHF 40.2 million compared to CHF 24.0 million in H1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 19.5%. Free cash flow amounted to CHF 5.2 million in H1 2025, because of additional working capital and capital expenditures aimed at expanding production capacity for coping with growing demand. Cash and cash equivalents declined by CHF 20.8 million mainly due to the dividend payment of CHF 18.6 million and the first instalment of CHF 12.5 million for the syndicated loan. Net financial debt as of 30 June 2025 amounted to CHF 104.0 million versus a cash surplus of CHF 5.1 million in the previous year before the acquisition of Kyte Powertech. Eduardo Terzi, Group CEO since 1 June 2025, commented: "These half-year results are testimony to the execution of our growth strategy. To remain on the profitable growth path, we need to sharpen our strategic focus on selected growth markets and customers, and continue to work on operational and technological excellence, innovation, and the development of our competencies and talents. With these priorities in mind, we will address the challenges ahead - such as increasing output, particularly in Bochnia and expanding capacities with a new power transformer facility in Lodz, Poland, and optimizing processes and costs".

The key figures are summarized in the table below. Consolidated key figures

HY 2025 reported HY 2024 reported HY 2024 adjusted Change in reported figures MCHF MCHF MCHF in% Order intake 244.8 141.0 141.0 73.6% Order backlog 305.7 218.2 218.2 40.1% Net sales 206.3 109.9 109.9 87.7% Operating result (EBIT) 40.2 24.0 25.51 67.5% as % of net sales 19.5% 21.8% 23.2% Profit after tax 28.8 12.1 17.31,2 138.0% Free cash flow 5.2 5.5 7.52 -5.5% Earnings per share in CHF3 0.77 0.42 0.60 83.3% Net financial debt4 104.0 -5.1 -5.1 n/a Year-end number of full-time equivalents 1'285 635 635 102.4%

1 Excluding M&A costs of 1.5 MCHF.

2 Excluding subsequent tax payments in Italy of 3.7 MCHF (cash impact of 2 MCHF for H1 2024).

3 Basic Earnings per share computed by dividing Profit after tax by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (37'239'162 shares in 2025).

4 Defined as (interest-bearing) short- and long-term liabilities less cash and equivalents. Excess cash per H1 2024.

Documentation



The semi-annual report is available on the company's website under this link .

The presentation on the semi-annual report 2025 is available here .

Conference Call



The company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and the media today, 11 September 2025, at 10.00 CEST via Teams. The conference call can be joined online via this link .

Calendar 8 April 2026 Release of full-year 2025 results 7 May 2026 Annual General Meeting



Contact Investor and Media Relations



Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group



R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at https://ir.the-rsgroup.com/

Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:





File: R&S Group with good operating performance in H1 2025

End of Inside Information