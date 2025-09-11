SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG / Key word(s): IPO

SMG launches IPO on the SIX Swiss Exchange and sets IPO price range



11.09.2025 / 07:05 CET/CEST





FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Media release

Zürich, 11 September 2025 SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG, a pioneering network of online marketplaces in Switzerland, today announces the start of the book-building process, as part of its intention to conduct an Initial Public Offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange. To access the full announcement please visit: https://ir.swissmarketplace.group/ Contact

Roswitha Brunner

Head of Corporate Communication & Public Affairs

media@swissmarketplace.group

+41 76 577 15 29



Luka Janjis

Director Investor Relations

ir@swissmarketplace.group

+41 78 808 71 15 About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group

SMG Swiss Marketplace Group is a pioneering network of online marketplaces and an innovative digital company that simplifies people's lives with groundbreaking products. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group provides its customers with the ideal tools for their life choices. Its portfolio includes real estate (ImmoScout24, Homegate, Flatfox, Immostreet.ch, alle-immobilien.ch, home.ch, Publimmo, Acheter-Louer.ch, CASASOFT, IAZI), automotive (AutoScout24, MotoScout24), general marketplaces (anibis.ch, tutti.ch, Ricardo) and finance and insurance (FinanceScout24, moneyland.ch). The company was founded in November 2021 by TX Group AG, Ringier AG, Die Mobiliar and General Atlantic.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "plans", "targets", "aims", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "continues", "should" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect, at the time, SMG's beliefs, intentions and current targets/aims concerning, among other things, SMG's results of operations, financial condition, industry, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies and are subject to change. Neither SMG nor its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this announcement. Statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, reasonableness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus or a similar communication within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on this advertisement. A decision to invest in securities of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG or any other current or future member of the Group should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by such entity for such purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge from UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland (email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). In addition, copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto are/will be available free of charge in Switzerland from SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG, Investor Relations, Thurgauerstrasse 36, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland (email: ir@swissmarketplace.group). This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.



End of Media Release

