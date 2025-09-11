SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG, a pioneering network of online marketplaces in Switzerland, today announces the start of the book-building process, as part of its intention to conduct an Initial Public Offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
To access the full announcement please visit: https://ir.swissmarketplace.group/
This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Such advertisements are communications to investors aiming to draw their attention to financial instruments. Any investment decisions with respect to any securities should not be made based on this advertisement.
A decision to invest in securities of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG or any other current or future member of the Group should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus published by such entity for such purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements thereto) are available free of charge from UBS AG, Swiss Prospectus Switzerland, P.O. Box, CH-8098 Zurich, Switzerland (email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com). In addition, copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto are/will be available free of charge in Switzerland from SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG, Investor Relations, Thurgauerstrasse 36, 8050 Zurich, Switzerland (email: ir@swissmarketplace.group).
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.
