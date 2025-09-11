Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Llama Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALLAM) announces its decision to submit to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, to be held on 25 September 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the company's headquarters in Brussels, a proposal to change the company's corporate name to Winamp Group SA.

The choice of the name Winamp Group is driven by several objectives:

Leverage an iconic brand: Winamp is a globally recognized brand with unique reputation and legitimacy in the digital music industry.

Winamp is a globally recognized brand with unique reputation and legitimacy in the digital music industry. Strengthen international visibility: the new name will enhance the Group's recognition and attractiveness among artists, partners and investors worldwide.

the new name will enhance the Group's recognition and attractiveness among artists, partners and investors worldwide. Align the identity of the parent company with its strategic project: by becoming Winamp Group, the company confirms its ambition to make Winamp the central platform of services for independent artists and creators.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Llama Group, commented:

"The name change to Winamp Group is part of the long-term vision we have for the company's development. Winamp is a strong brand, emblematic of the music industry, and it lies at the heart of our strategy. It is only natural that this identity should also be reflected at the level of our parent company and in our communication with investors. Our ambition is clear: to make the Winamp project the central and unifying project of the Group."

An official notice of meeting is published today on the various dedicated websites.

Next Meeting

October 31, 2025 Publication of First-Half 2025 Results

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910820634/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com