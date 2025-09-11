XSpray Pharma AB: Xspray's rights issue oversubscribed - over-allotment issue increased and fully utilized

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEELAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) ("Xspray" or the "Company") hereby announces the outcome in its rights issue (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on 9 September 2025. The outcome shows that subscriptions corresponding to approximately 245 percent of the offered shares in the Rights Issue have been received and the Rights Issue is therefore fully subscribed.

In light of the high subscription rate in the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors has resolved to increase the over-allotment issue to approximately SEK 31 million and to utilize the over-allotment Issue to ensure allocation to investors who entered into subscription undertakings and did not receive full allocation in the Rights Issue (the "Over-allotment Issue"). Through the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Issue, Xspray will receive total issue proceeds of approximately SEK 161 million before deduction of transaction costs.

"Interest among shareholders and new investors in this rights issue has been encouraging. Utilizing the increased over-allotment issue will strengthen the company's financial resilience and enable us to accelerate value creation in our project portfolio. We are now financially prepared for the launch of Dasynoc® upon FDA market approval, as well as accelerating the development of other product candidates in our portfolio, building on our HyNap technology. I would like to express my gratitude to our shareholders and new investors for their strong and continuing support in Xspray Pharma and our commercialization plan" said Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray.

Rights Issue

The outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 3,633,421 shares, corresponding to approximately 98 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. 5,451,365 shares, corresponding to approximately 147 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without the exercise of subscription rights. Allotment to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles described in the disclosure document. The Rights Issue is thus fully subscribed and 3,713,849 shares in total will be issued.

Through the Rights Issue, Xspray will receive issue proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 130 million, before deduction of transaction costs.

The last day of trading with paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA) is 25 September 2025. First day of trading for the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on 1 October 2025.

Over-allotment Issue

Due to the high subscription rate in the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of Xspray has decided to increase the Over-allotment Issue to approximately SEK 31 million and to utilize it in its entirety. In order to ensure allocation in accordance with their respective subscription undertakings, approximately SEK 20 million of the Over-allotment Issue will be allocated to Brummer Multi-Strategy AB, Max Mitteregger Kapitalförvaltning AB, Fredrik Lundgren, TreeCap B.V., Richard Rönblom, Philip Ohlsson, Birger Jarl 2 AB, Stefan Hansson and Ulti AB. The remaining approximately SEK 11 million of the Over-allotment Issue will be allocated to Unionen and the Third AP fund. The Board of Directors has issued the shares in the Over-allotment Issue by virtue of the authorization from the annual general meeting held on 13 May 2025.

The proceeds from the Over-allotment Issue will be used to support the launch of Dasynoc in the U.S. market, to advance the regulatory FDA process and sales readiness for XS003-nilotinib, to finance the continued development of the project portfolio, and to secure the Company's funding through to the expected cash flow break-even point in the second half of 2026. The Company's capital requirements depend on several factors, including the launch date of Dasynoc, as well as market uptake.

The Board of Directors has made an overall assessment and carefully explored to possibility to raise additional capital without deviating from the shareholders' preferential right. The Board of Directors has concluded that a directed share issue i) enables additional capital contributions in a time- and cost-efficient manner, ii) strengthens the shareholder base with strategic and qualified investors, and iii) allows the Company to take advantage of the opportunity to raise additional capital as a result of the work done in connection with the Rights Issue and, in addition, satisfy the subscription interest of investors who have applied for shares without subscription rights without having received sufficient allocation as set out in their respective subscription agreements in the Rights Issue. The Board of Directors acknowledges the generally challenging times for biotech companies to raise capital and sees the opportunity to obtain additional financing as an attractive opportunity for the Company and it is in light of this, and the advice received from the Company's financial advisor, that the Over-allotment Issue is being carried out.

The subscription price in the Over-allotment Issue corresponds to the subscription price in the Rights Issue of SEK 35 per share and has been determined by the Board of Directors, based on arm's length negotiations with the participating investors as well as in consultation with Zonda Partners and is considered to be at market terms.

The Over-allotment Issue will provide the Company with approximately an additional SEK 31 million before deduction of transaction costs. The Rights Issue and Over-allotment Issue will together provide the Company with approximately SEK 161 million before deduction of transaction costs.

Share capital

Through the Rights Issue, Xspray's share capital will increase by SEK 3,713,849 and the total number of shares will increase by 3,713,849 shares. Through the Over-allotment Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by an additional SEK 890,000 and the total number of shares will increase by an additional 890,000 shares. Following the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Issue, Xspray's share capital will amount to SEK 41,742,340 and the total number shares will amount to 41,742,340 shares.

Issue of warrants

As announced on 15 August 2025, the Company has refinanced its existing loan of SEK 100 million. The maturity of the loan was extended with 18 months from the date of the refinancing and the loan was increased with SEK 25 million. As a consequence of the refinancing, the Company has issued 1,047,495 warrants to the lender Fenja, free of charge. The warrants can be exercised to subscribe for the equivalent number of shares in the Company from and including the day of registration of the warrants with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and up to and including 30 November 2029, at a subscription price of SEK 50 per share from registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 6 November 2025, as well as from and including 7 November 2025 at a subscription price of SEK 60. The Board of Directors has issued the warrants by virtue of the authorization from the annual general meeting held on 13 May 2025.

If all warrants are exercised, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 1,047,495 shares and the share capital by SEK 1,047,495.00, resulting in dilution of approximately 2.4 percent after the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Issue.

Advisers

Zonda Partners is acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner to the Company and Advokatfirman Vinge KB is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Jacob Nyberg, IR

Xspray Pharma AB (publ)

Mob: +46 (0) 70 767 08 83

E-mail: ir@xspray.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 September 2025 08:00 CEST.

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with several product candidates in clinical development utilizing its innovative, patented HyNap technology platform to create improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKI), the largest oncology market segment, often with high drug prices. The Company's goal is to become the market leader in improved PKI's for cancer treatment. Xspray Pharma's lead drug candidate, Dasynoc®, is currently undergoing FDA review. It is an amorphous form of dasatinib, demonstrating bioequivalence at a 30% lower dose due to a better solubility profile. Its compatibility with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are often co-prescribed to patients with CML and ALL, is a significant advantage. Xspray Pharma is building a robust product portfolio, including XS003-nilotinib (an optimized version of Tasigna®) and XS008-axitinib (an optimized version of Inlyta®) and XS025-cabozantinib (an optimized version of Cabometyx®).

The Xspray Pharma AB-share is trading at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY).

www.xspraypharma.com.

