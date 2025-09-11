Puuilo Oyj: Updated long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2026-2030

PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 SEPTEMBER 2025 at 8.35 EEST

Puuilo Plc updates its strategy and sets new financial targets for the strategy period 2026-2030

Puuilo is updating its strategy and long-term financial targets for the end of the financial year 2030 (ending 01/2031). During the upcoming strategy period, Puuilo will continue its growth both in Finland and internationally. Puuilo aims to achieve average annual net sales growth of more than 10% and targets net sales of over €800 million by the end of the strategy period. In order to achieve these goals, the company plans to open approximately 7-10 new stores per year, targeting a network of over 100 stores by the end of the fiscal year 2030. Puuilo's management has revised its store potential estimate for Finland upward to over 90 stores. The company will also commence an organic international expansion, for which it will open pilot stores in Sweden.

Additionally, Puuilo targets is to generate an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 17% by the end of the fiscal year 2030.

Updated strategy period 2026-2030 Previous strategy period 2024-2028 Net sales Revenue growth >10 % CAGR, above €800 million above €600 million by the end of financial year 2028 EBITA margin (%) Adjusted EBITA margin above 17% Adjusted EBITA margin above 17% EBITA EUR Adjusted EBITA above €136 million Adjusted EBITA above €105 million Profit distribution* at least 80% of the net income at least 80% of the net income Leverage** Net debt to adjusted EBITDA below 2.5x Net debt to adjusted EBITDA below 2.0x

* Puuilo aims to distribute at least 80 % of net income each financial year to its shareholders

**Including IFRS 16 lease liabilities

Puuilo's CEO Juha Saarela: "Our updated strategy ensures the company's profitable growth well into the future. We see significantly greater potential to expand our store network in Finland than previously estimated. In addition, we have thoroughly assessed the prospects for Puuilo stores abroad and will pilot stores in Sweden during the strategy period. These initiatives will allow our owners to maintain strong growth opportunities, our customers to enjoy improved accessibility and service through an expanding store network, and our employees to benefit from enhanced career development possibilities and professional growth within the company."

