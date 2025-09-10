Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) secures SEK 5 million loan from Stockhorn Capital AB

The Board of Directors of Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity" or the "Company") has today decided to enter into a loan agreement of SEK 5 million (the "Loan") with the Company's largest shareholder, Stockhorn Capital AB ("Stockhorn").

The Loan has been agreed on corresponding terms to those of Irisity's previously communicated loans with Stockhorn and was accepted by the Board of Directors following arm's length negotiations. The Loan is intended to address a short-term liquidity need and to support the Company's ongoing operations while broader financing alternatives continue to be explored.

The Loan carries an annual interest rate at STIBOR 3M plus 4 per centage per annum and incurs no other costs for the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com .

This is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person, at 19:55 CET on September 10 2025.

