Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:09
0,012 Euro
-71,77 % -0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 20:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Irisity AB: Irisity AB (publ) secures SEK 5 million loan from Stockhorn Capital AB

The Board of Directors of Irisity AB (publ) ("Irisity" or the "Company") has today decided to enter into a loan agreement of SEK 5 million (the "Loan") with the Company's largest shareholder, Stockhorn Capital AB ("Stockhorn").

The Loan has been agreed on corresponding terms to those of Irisity's previously communicated loans with Stockhorn and was accepted by the Board of Directors following arm's length negotiations. The Loan is intended to address a short-term liquidity need and to support the Company's ongoing operations while broader financing alternatives continue to be explored.

The Loan carries an annual interest rate at STIBOR 3M plus 4 per centage per annum and incurs no other costs for the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Keven Marier, CEO, Irisity AB, +46 771 41 11 00, keven.marier@irisity.com.

This is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person, at 19:55 CET on September 10 2025.

About Irisity
Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary


