HEPCO and Reactive Technologies collaborate to enhance grid stability in Japan

Key Highlights

HEPCO utilizes RTL's GridMetrix® to strengthen long-term grid planning and enhance grid stability in Japan.

This collaboration supports Japan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

This marks an important step in a rapidly evolving energy landscape with an increasing share of renewables.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hokkaido Electric Power Company (HEPCO) is partnering with leading Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) solution provider, Reactive Technologies (RTL), to improve grid visibility by implementing frequency visualization, oscillation monitoring, inertia measurement and event analysis across its networks using RTL's market-leading GridMetrix® platform. The measurement of this data serves as a foundation for HEPCO's generation division to smoothly manage future energy demand and represents an important step in an energy landscape with an increasing share of renewables.

System inertia is the power grid's natural resistance to sudden changes in frequency, provided by the stored energy in rotating machines and other sources like motors and grid-forming inverters. It plays a critical role in maintaining grid stability by buffering against sudden fluctuations in electricity supply and demand. Traditionally provided by fossil fuel plants through the rotating mass of turbines, this inertia is declining as the use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar increase. As Japan transitions to renewable sources of energy, the need to better understand this trend and find solutions to manage it is essential.

With Japan's 7th Strategic Energy Plan emphasizing a carbon-neutral future by 2050, variable renewable energy sources (VRES) are expected to contribute 40-50% of Japan's power generation by 2040, overtaking thermal power as the dominant energy source. While integrating more VRES to the grid has environmental benefits, it presents challenges to grid stability, such as renewable energy intermittency, variability and regional imbalances in generation, requiring innovative solutions.

A study by the Renewable Energy Institute and Agora Energiewende found that VRES penetration could increase to up to 70% with fast frequency response (FFR) from renewables and that monitoring system inertia was a critical factor to enable this.

Recognizing the need to address the specific challenges associated with VRES integration and growing demand, HEPCO is utilizing RTL's GridMetrix® platform across three key areas to identify and mitigate potential grid stability issues - monitoring and analysis of grid oscillations, measurement and visibility of national and regional grid edge frequency, and measurement of spot inertia and event analysis. This partnership is a critical step towards enabling HEPCO to seamlessly navigate the transition to higher renewables penetration and achieve their long-term goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

Arata Tanimura, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Department from HEPCO comments:

"Through this project, we aim to understand the current state of grid inertia and consider the future outlook of our power generation mix based on that insight."

" Grid visibility and inertia measurement play crucial roles in managing modern energy systems as they decarbonise and evolve. The HEPCO project will showcase what can be achieved as Japanese power companies address the challenges of integrating more renewables." states Marc Borrett, CEO at Reactive Technologies.

This partnership represents a forward-looking commitment to improving grid resilience in Japan, setting an example for other energy companies nationwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, HEPCO and RTL are driving a transformative shift in grid monitoring, ensuring a renewable powered energy future - safer and faster.

About Reactive Technologies

Reactive Technologies Limited (RTL) is a global Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) company at the forefront of addressing the challenges of the renewable energy transition by measuring power grid inertia and system strength in real-time.

With our proven, first-of-its-kind GridMetrix® technology, we provide real-time, high resolution power grid measurements and data-driven insights into grid stability and reliability. This enables grid operators, utilities, asset owners and energy participants worldwide to plan and operate with greater insight, precision and resilience in a rapidly expanding renewable energy landscape with more inverter-based resources.

Website: https://reactive-technologies.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reactive-technologies-limited

Hokkaido Electric Power Company (HEPCO)

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. , Inc. (HEPCO), established on May 1, 1951, is headquartered in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. The company operates with a capital stock of ¥114, 291 million and holds total assets amounting to ¥2, 093, 339 million on a non-consolidated basis. As of the latest fiscal year, HEPCO serves a wide range of customers, delivering 23, 375 GWh of electricity-9, 962 GWh to low-voltage customers and 13, 413 GWh to high-voltage and extra high-voltage customers. The company is supported by a workforce of 2, 506 employees and has a shareholder base comprising 69, 669 holders of common stock and 2 holders of Class-B preferred stock.

Website: https://www.hepco.co.jp/english/company/corporateprofile.html

