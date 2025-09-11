

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA) Thursday said that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with defence technology provider Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to advance tactical communications in the defence sector.



The partnership brings together Kongsberg's expertise in military communications with Nokia's strengths in 4G, 5G, and private wireless technologies to offer reliable and functioning networks for defence organizations and allied nations.



Nokia said that the collaboration will focus on simplifying 5G deployment in tactical systems to ensure reliable and interoperable battlefield communications. It will also explore integration with unmanned systems and sensors, while contributing to European Defense Fund initiatives like the 5G COMPAD and the Federated Advanced Cyber Physical Test Range or FACT program.



