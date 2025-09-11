Anzeige
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 15:04
0,874 Euro
-0,46 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8770,89213:00
0,8760,89112:42
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 11:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Royalty Sale

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Further to the announcement on 2 September 2025, Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, announces that it has completed the sale of a wholly-owned subsidiary, which holds a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty over the development stage Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, to a subsidiary of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. for a total consideration of up to $20.0m (the "Transaction"), with $16.5m having been received on completion.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-completion-of-royalty-sale-1071680

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
