Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Royalty Sale

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Further to the announcement on 2 September 2025, Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, announces that it has completed the sale of a wholly-owned subsidiary, which holds a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty over the development stage Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, to a subsidiary of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. for a total consideration of up to $20.0m (the "Transaction"), with $16.5m having been received on completion.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Website:

www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000 ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

