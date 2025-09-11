Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (FSE: 0NB) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") to acquire the Dansof project in Nova Scotia, comprising 23 licenses totaling 1,356 claims. This acquisition would increase QMET's holdings from 559 to 1,915 claims, more than tripling its land position and positioning it among the largest hydrogen exploration claim holders in Nova Scotia.

Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, stated:

"This acquisition represents a strategic scale-up guided by scientific targeting. By tripling our Nova Scotia footprint and securing land directly adjacent to QIMC's discoveries positioning QMET among Canada's leading holders of hydrogen exploration claims. The Dansof licenses were chosen with precision, guided by established exploration models and intended to enable district-scale hydrogen exploration."

The Dansof Project is strategically positioned adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC")'s Nova Scotia hydrogen properties, where QMET and QIMC, together with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), recently confirmed significant natural hydrogen discoveries. The newly acquired ground was carefully selected to replicate the same geological features that underpinned this success, providing the roadmap for further discoveries. QIMC will lead the exploration program, leveraging its proven model and recent achievements to advance the project.

Acquisition Terms

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, QMET will make a non-refundable cash payment of $50,000 and issue 10,000,000 common shares to the Sellers in exchange for the Dansof project. In addition, QMET has granted certain Sellers a 2.0% royalty on revenues from the sale of any hydrogen or other minerals on the property (the "Sellers' Royalty"). QMET may repurchase 50% of the Sellers' Royalty for $2,000,000.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Sellers are arm's-length to the Company. The securities issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance.

Strategic Advisor Appointment

QMET is also pleased to appoint Pam Sangster as Strategic Advisor. Ms. Sangster brings over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource sector to her new role. A former Regional Resident Geologist and Professional Geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey, she has held senior roles, including as Provincial Industrial Mineral Specialist, Regional Land Use Planning Geologist, Manager of the Provincial Mines and Minerals Information Centre, and District Geologist in Timmins. She has extensive expertise in mineral exploration, land use planning, and industrial minerals, with strong ties to industry, government, and Indigenous communities.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Sangster as Strategic Advisor at this critical time," added Penn. "Her insight and network will strengthen our strategy as we expand Nova Scotia hydrogen holdings and deliver long-term shareholder value."

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, as well as natural white hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the recently acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things, the anticipated acquisition of the Dansof project, the expected issuance of securities in connection with the acquisition, the approval of the transaction by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the potential for future exploration success on the Dansof Project, geological similarities to adjacent properties, anticipated benefits of collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), and future exploration plans, milestones, and outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including: the ability to obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner; the successful closing of the acquisition transaction; the accuracy of geological interpretations; the continuity of geologic formations across property boundaries; the ability to execute exploration programs as planned; and market conditions remaining favorable for hydrogen and mineral exploration.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; risks relating to the completion of the acquisition; risks associated with early-stage exploration projects; uncertainties regarding exploration and development results; inability to replicate geological success from nearby properties; changes in commodity prices; availability of financing; changes in regulatory, economic, or geopolitical conditions; and other risks described under applicable securities laws.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

