Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that detailed radon-thoron verification and hydrogen soil-gas testing have confirmed multiple fault-controlled degassing corridors across key target areas in Nova Scotia. These include:

The Salt Spring-Oxford 2 Zone, The Apple River-Sand River-Shulie structural corridors (Lines D and E), and The Oxford-Springhill sectors.

These zones will now serve as priority drilling targets for QMET's inaugural hydrogen exploration drill program with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC).

Radon-Thoron and Hydrogen Correlation

Recent fieldwork, conducted in collaboration with QIMC has verified exceptionally high radon and thoron concentrations directly associated with previously detected hydrogen anomalies.

The nature of local faults and their lithotectonic settings influence both hydrogen and radon-thoron signatures at surface. Profiles of radon-thoron maxima closely coincide with mapped or inferred fault intersections - a key indicator of deep-seated gas migration pathways. These relationships provide a reliable vectoring tool for identifying concealed faults and potential subsurface hydrogen reservoirs.

At Springhill and the newly acquired Salt Spring 2 licenses, hydrogen concentrations ranged between 235 ppm and >1,000 ppm H2, with radon values from 12,000 to 71,000 Bq/m³ and thoron values from 9,000 to 34,000 Bq/m³, yielding radon:thoron ratios of 1.0 to 3.0. These elevated values confirm active degassing along major fault planes.

Comparable but spatially variable results were recorded along the Apple River-Sand River-Shulie Line D and Line E corridors, where radon ranged from 5,000 to 85,000 Bq/m³ and thoron from 4,000 to 30,000 Bq/m³, with ratios exceeding 1.0 up to 8.0. Hydrogen concentrations in these areas were more moderate, between 178 ppm and 366 ppm H2, correlating with sections of lower radon-thoron flux - a contrast that further refines structural interpretations across the Cumberland Basin.

In the Oxford sector, preliminary verification work has outlined new fault traces consistent with the same regional degassing system, extending the prospective hydrogen corridor westward. At this site, radon values reached 27,000 Bq/m³, thoron 25,000 Bq/m³, and hydrogen concentrations peaked at 1,662 ppm, confirming the continuity of the regional hydrogen-bearing structure.

Preparation for Drilling Deployment

The strong correlation between elevated radon-thoron emissions and high hydrogen values provides QMET with precise subsurface targets for drilling. These anomalies delineate zones of sustained permeability and active gas migration, key features for identifying potential hydrogen reservoirs and traps at depth.

"Each of these survey zones now shows clear evidence of deep-seated gas migration," said Richard Penn, CEO of QMET. "Our integrated geochemical and structural datasets have given us the clarity and confidence to advance to drilling. In Nova Scotia, drilling on private land requires written consent from the landowner and only a seven-day notification to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Renewables-allowing our team to transition efficiently from discovery to action. With our recent flow-through financing, we are funded to begin this next phase."

Flow-Through Financing and Next Steps

QMET recently completed its first close of its flow-through private placement, providing the capital required to initiate drilling and continue technical collaboration with QIMC. Site preparation and drill collar planning are underway, with the first test holes to focus on the Salt Spring and Apple River corridors.

This transition marks a major milestone in QMET's Nova Scotia Hydrogen Program, moving from surface geochemical mapping to subsurface confirmation of natural hydrogen systems among the first documented occurrences of their kind in Canada, alongside QIMC's ongoing discoveries.

