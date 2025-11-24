Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company"), a leader in natural hydrogen development, today announced that its pioneering exploration model has ignited a major staking rush in Nova Scotia, confirming the province as Canada's most promising natural hydrogen jurisdiction - Cumberland Basin Corridor. Following QIMC's presentation at the Halifax Mineral Forum, over 6,700 new claims were staked by other parties, strategically surrounding QIMC's dominant land position. This industry-wide validation underscores the strength of QIMC's data and the immense opportunity it has unlocked.

"We were the first to prove with hard data that Nova Scotia has the right geology for natural hydrogen. The subsequent staking rush has made our first-mover advantage undeniable," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "As we prepare for our winter drilling program, our latest geophysical work has pinpointed high-potential targets. QIMC is not just exploring for hydrogen; we are building a vertically integrated clean energy business, and we are proud to be leading this new frontier in collaboration with local communities and the Government of Nova Scotia."

QIMC Controls the Most Strategic Hydrogen Land Packages in Nova Scotia

QIMC currently holds a dominant land position across multiple high-priority structural corridors within the Cumberland Basin hydrogen fairway, including the Advocate, Apple River, Shulie-Southampton, and Little Forks zones. These regions host extensive fault networks, evaporitic sequences, and deep permeability structures-key geological markers identified by QIMC's exploration model as ideal for natural hydrogen generation and trapping.

This early and decisive staking activity has solidified QIMC as the first mover in what is now recognized as Canada's most prospective natural hydrogen jurisdiction.

Following QIMC's Presentation, Over 6,700 New Claims Have Been Staked Adjacent to QIMC Ground

QIMC's technical presentation at the Nova Scotia Mineral Forum triggered a major staking rush across the province. Since the conference, more than 6.700 claims have been staked, with the majority immediately adjacent to QIMC's land position in the Advocate and Cumberland Basin region.

This wave of staking highlights:

Industry-Wide Validation: The staking of over 6,700 claims adjacent to QIMC's assets confirms the credibility of the Company's exploration model and the region's geological potential.

Dominant Land Position: QIMC controls the most strategic land packages in the Cumberland Basin hydrogen fairway, securing the most prospective ground before the rush.

Drill-Ready Targets Identified: Recent high-resolution geophysics, including radon-thoron surveys, have confirmed active gas migration and defined multiple targets for the upcoming winter drilling program.

First Mover in a New Energy Frontier: QIMC's early, data-driven approach has established it as the central player in a rapidly emerging natural hydrogen district.

Geophysical & Structural Work Ahead of Winter Drilling

Recent high-resolution surveys including radon-thoron profiling, soil gas measurements, and detailed structural mapping completed to date across the Advocate and West Advocate survey lines continue to validate the Company's geological model, with results supporting:

Strong radon-thoron anomalies indicating active, deep advective gas transport.

Well-defined fault splays and structural intersections connecting to regional master faults.

Multiple subsurface targets appropriate for the winter drilling.

Collar positions for QIMC's inaugural winter drilling program are being finalized based on this integrated geophysical interpretation.

Corporate Update

QIMC also announces that Lisa Thompson has resigned as a director of the Company. The Board of Directors and management thank Ms. Thompson for her contributions and dedicated service to QIMC and wish her the very best in her future endeavours.

About QIMC

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275651

SOURCE: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.