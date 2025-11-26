Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is proud to announce that the State of Minnesota has awarded two RGRAs to Orvian Resources I LLC ("Orvian") -its U.S. Special Purpose Vehicle-together with strategic partner Black Tree Energy Group. Situated in the prolific Mesabi Iron Range, these RGRA allocations will accelerate the exploration and development of natural hydrogen using QIMC's proprietary, field-proven methodology. This milestone positions Minnesota at the forefront of clean, natural hydrogen innovation and development and marks a major step forward in unlocking a new era of sustainable energy development in the US,

"The State of Minnesota's decision to award two RGRAs to Orvian reflects QIMC's demonstrated technical leadership, proven exploration success, and commitment to responsible resource development. QIMC's proprietary hydrogen-targeting methodology supported by its track record of district-scale discoveries in multiple Canadian jurisdictions provided a robust, data-driven foundation aligned with the state's evaluation criteria" notes John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "I am proud that our technical rigor, scientific innovation, and responsible development philosophy set us apart. Minnesota's confidence in our capabilities underscores the emergence of natural hydrogen as a strategic energy resource and recognizes QIMC's leadership in advancing this new clean renewable natural energy frontier."

The two RGRAs recently awarded to QIMC's U.S. special-purpose vehicle, Orvian, in partnership with Black Tree Energy Group, were granted pursuant to the QIMC team leadership meetings with Minnesota Natural Resources officials. These authorizations secure rights over two townships in St. Louis County within the Mesabi Iron Ore Range, covering roughly 72 square miles of highly prospective terrain. This represents a meaningful addition to QIMC's natural hydrogen exploration portfolio and a significant value-accretive position within a geologically favorable corridor.

QIMC's exploration methodologies and technologies have successfully identified district-scale natural hydrogen discoveries in multiple jurisdictions (Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec), demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's integrated and innovative geophysical and geochemical fault driven approach. The new RGRAs will enable QIMC to expand its work into a region long recognized for its subsurface energy and mineral potential.

"As CEO of QIMC, I would like to further extend our sincere appreciation to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their confidence in our work and for their leadership in supporting innovation in the natural hydrogen sector," said John Karagiannidis, president of QIMC. "As we continue scaling up our work in Minnesota, we look forward to collaborating closely with state officials, local communities, and regional stakeholders to advance responsible, scientific and data-driven natural hydrogen exploration and development in Minnesota."

"We are delighted by this significant achievement and milestone, and proud to be a partner in Orvian alongside QIMC, one of the global leaders in natural hydrogen exploration" mentions Jorge Ruiz del Vizo, senior partner and CEO at Black Tree Energy Group. "We are also deeply grateful to the State of Minnesota for this groundbreaking step forward for natural hydrogen in the United States. This success is the result of joint, sustained hard work and collaboration. Black Tree Energy Group remains fully committed to deliver a responsible development that will deliver clean energy solutions and lasting economic benefits to Minnesota communities."

"This acquisition of natural hydrogen exploration permits on Minnesota's public lands is the result of a comprehensive strategy to evaluate sites with high hydrogen potential in North America" notes Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche. "Following a rigorous compilation of available government data and scientific articles, a field visit was carried out in September 2025 to verify the characteristics of the terrain and to assess the local and regional infrastructure needed to support the logistics of exploration operations in the Duluth and Mesabi Iron Range areas" states Prof. Richer-Lafleche.

"The selection procedure is based, among other things, on the fundamental mechanisms of hydrogen production from iron-rich sedimentary rocks. In addition, in the selection process, the mineralogy of iron-rich materials, the geothermal gradient, the intensity of rock deformation, the dynamics of groundwater and the presence of reactivated faults are vectors for the search for hydrogen." Continues Prof. Richer-Lafleche.

"The northern Minnesota territory is rich in favorable geological contexts for natural hydrogen exploration. For example, the region has been recognized for more than a century for its iron and manganese resources, mainly from the exploitation of Precambrian iron formations of the BIF type (Sims et al., 1987). These formations contain magnetite and Fe-rich silicates such as minnesotaite, which are minerals sought for hydrogen production (Geymond et al., 2022). Due to reaction kinetics favorable to hydrogen production and at lower temperature conditions than olivine (serpentinization), hydrogen production from magnetite can be initiated in conditions of lower pressure and temperature and therefore in shallower geological conditions.

The hydrogen exploration permits, in St. Louis County, are located in faulted and folded Proterozoic terrains of the Mesabi Iron Range (rich in the Iron Formation) and locally on the edge of the contact with the Duluth Intrusive Complex part of the Mid Continent rift system (Fig.1)." observes Prof. Richer-Lafleche.





Figure 1. Simplified geological map showing the units of the Mesabi Iron Range and those of the Duluth Intrusive Complex in Minnesota. Map modified from Jirsa et al., 2011.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/275981_105a613d54eaab9b_001full.jpg

Interest in Minnesota's hydrogen potential has been growing, including recent coverage in the Minnesota Star Tribune, which highlighted the substantial opportunity for natural hydrogen development across the state as technologies and geological models continue to evolve.

QIMC is committed to conducting all exploration work with the highest standards of environmental stewardship, transparency, and scientific rigor. The company aims to contribute to Minnesota's clean-energy future while supporting local economic development in the Mesabi Iron Range.

Reuters Houston Live Energy conference

QIMC, together with its U.S. special-purpose vehicle, Orvian, will attend the Reuters Houston Live Energy Conference in Houston, Texas, on December 8-9, 2025. The company's leadership team will be available to brief strategic investors on QIMC's advancing clean natural hydrogen platform, including continued progress in next-generation exploration and development technologies and the systematic expansion of its U.S. portfolio. Discussions will highlight the strategic importance of the newly awarded Minnesota RGRAs as a foundation for long-term North American growth, alongside updates on QIMC's drilling and geophysical programs in Nova Scotia-key technical and commercial catalysts driving the company's forward development pipeline.

About QIMC

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About Black Tree Energy Group

Black Tree Energy Group Sàrl (BTEG) is a Swiss-based energy infrastructure and project development company specializing in sustainable energy and infrastructure projects worldwide. With combined expertise in project development and financing, BTEG brings to partners and clients experience and capabilities in hydrogen, sustainable industrial gases and fuels, gas-to-power, CCUS, hydrogen-derived products, and clean energy initiatives. BTEG delivers forward-thinking solutions that generate both environmental and economic benefits.

About Orvian Resources I LLC

QIMC and BTEG have established Orvian Natural Resources I LLC, a dedicated special purpose vehicle that will support clean natural hydrogen development activities. Leveraging QIMC's proprietary expertise and innovative exploration methodologies, where the company has achieved pure, clean natural hydrogen findings-this initiative is strategically positioned to replicate and scale this success across the USA.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

References:

Geymond, U., Ramanaidou, E., Ouaya, A., Moretti, I., 2022. Can Weathering of Banded Iron Formations Generate Natural Hydrogen? Evidence from Australia, Brazil and South Africa. Minerals, 12(2), 163.

Jirsa, M.A, Boerboom, T.J., Chandler, V.W., Mossler, J.H., Runkel, A.C. and Setterholm, D.R., 2011. Geological map of Minnesota Bedrock Geology. University of Minnesota, Minnesota Geological Survey.

Sims, P.K., Kisvarsanyi, E.B., and Morey, G.B., 1987. Geology and Metallogeny of Archean and Proterozoic Basement Terranes in the Northern Midcontinent, U.S.A.-An Overview. U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1815 Contribution to the Geology of the Midcontinent region.

