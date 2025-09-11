Alkermes plc: Alkermes Announces Launch of 8th Annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards Program

- Competitive Grant Program to Offer Individual Grants of Up to $100,000 per Project -

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will begin accepting applications for its annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® program on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. Now in its eighth year, this competitive grant program is designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance our understanding of diseases in the field of neuroscience. The program will offer grants to early-career investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing research related to schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder or sleep and circadian disturbances associated with these conditions. The application period will run through Dec. 15, 2025.

"As a leader in the neuroscience field, Alkermes is committed to supporting the next generation of researchers to drive continued innovation and understanding of complex neurological conditions. Our Pathways Research Awards program is one way we bring this commitment to life each year. Now in its 8th year, we are pleased to expand our areas of focus to include sleep or circadian disturbances associated with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. Sleep and circadian rhythm disturbances are increasingly recognized as core features of these psychiatric disorders, and we are interested in supporting the advancement of new research in this important area," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Alkermes.

The 8th annual Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program will offer grants in amounts of up to $100,000 per project. To qualify, early-career investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, who are within five years of their initial academic appointment or are current post-doctoral fellows, and who are affiliated with a medical or research institution within the United States. Applicants will be evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology, sleep medicine and behavioral science from academic research centers.

The program began in 2018 and has since provided approximately $2.7 million in funding to 27 researchers across the United States. Award recipients have undertaken important, mentor-supported research to help advance the field of neuroscience. For more information on the Alkermes Pathways Research Awards program, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply for the 8th annual edition of the program, visit www.PathwaysResearchAwards.com.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a mid-cap growth and value equity global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Pathways Research Awards® is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc. The Alkermes Pathways Research Awards logo is a service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

