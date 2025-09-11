

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Thursday said it will host an Investor Day today, where senior executives will provide updates on the company's strategies aimed at driving shareholder value creation.



The company said it is on track to deliver Portfolio Receipts of $4.7 billion or more by 2030, significantly ahead of consensus. It expects to achieve at least mid-teens average annual total shareholder return over next 5 years.



The company is on track to meet or exceed its five-year capital deployment target of $10 billion to $12 billion as of January 1, 2022.



Since 2019, the company has achieved a 15% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and a 21% Return on Invested Equity (ROIE).



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News