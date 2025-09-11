CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Secures Midwest Manufacturer's Critical Systems with Managed AZT PROTECT Service Deployment

New Deployment Showcases ARIA Cybersecurity's Commitment to Safeguarding Mid-Sized Manufacturers with 24x7 Managed Service that Ensures Compliance and Protects Critical Operations Without Costly Upgrades

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) and leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced the successful deployment of ARIA's AZT PROTECT as a managed service solution to safeguard the operations of a mid-sized U.S.-based manufacturer.

The Midwest-based manufacturer turned to ARIA after growing concerns that cyberattacks targeting its Rockwell FactoryTalk systems could bypass IT defenses and disrupt critical production operations. The company faced challenges securing operational technology such as virtual machines (VMs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and the data historian. It also needed to comply with new cyber insurance requirements mandating full protection of these assets and continuous security monitoring-despite the company employing only a single IT staff member responsible for site-wide IT and OT security.

Responding to these challenges, ARIA deployed the managed services version of its award-winning AZT PROTECT solution across the plant's critical Rockwell Automation infrastructure. This managed option enabled ARIA's Security Operations Center (SOC) to immediately begin monitoring the AZT agents running on critical systems, providing real-time protection and reporting around the clock. It also allowed the manufacturer to continue to securely run on Windows 10, despite the operating system reaching end of life.

"We are very happy with the ARIA solution and service," said the Plant Manager. "Not only are we better protected, but we were also able to renew our cyber insurance policy at a lower rate. Another benefit was that as Microsoft ends Windows 10 security patches in October-the platform our Rockwell Automation systems rely on-ARIA's AZT fully protects our systems by filling this protection gap, thus avoiding the expense of a forced platform upgrade."

"We are extremely pleased that our solution is proving to be a cost-effective way to protect mid-sized manufacturers while saving them both effort and capital outlays," said Gary Southwell, President of ARIA Cybersecurity. "This shows that our product is not only effective but, as a managed service, can also bring protection that fits the budgets of this large market segment of mid-sized manufacturers across the U.S."

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy operating system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor.

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

