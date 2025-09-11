SMX Public Limited: SMX and Singapore's A*STAR Create World's First National Plastics Passport, Solving Recycling's Fatal Flaw

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Recycling was supposed to be the easy win for sustainability. Policymakers set bold targets, global brands pledged billions, and NGOs pressed for accountability. Yet despite all that ambition, the results speak for themselves. Recycling rates remain stuck, plastics continue to pile up, and skepticism runs deep across the supply chain.

That gap between ambition and outcome is exactly what SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) and Singapore's A*STAR are solving with the world's first national plastics passport. By embedding proof at the molecular level, their system is designed to fix the very flaws that have undermined recycling for decades.

At the root of recycling's failure is not intent but structure. The frameworks built decades ago were designed too narrowly, audited too loosely, and fragmented by geography. The outcome was inevitable.

Fragmentation came first. Each country, and often each city, created its own patchwork of rules and collection standards. What qualifies as recycled content in one jurisdiction might not in another. The result is a global marketplace where no one can agree on what is credible, making it impossible for multinational brands to prove consistent compliance.

Inconsistent auditing followed. Most systems rely on paperwork, certifications, or periodic inspections. These are subjective, easy to manipulate, and incapable of providing continuous proof. When a brand says its packaging contains 30% recycled content, regulators and consumers have little more than a trust-me statement to rely on. That lack of transparency undermines confidence in the entire loop.

The final flaw is scope. Recycling frameworks built around PET bottles and food-grade rPET were always destined to disappoint. PET accounts for only a fraction of global plastic use. The real volume sits in industrial polymers, automotive resins, electronics, textiles, and construction-grade plastics. By leaving those categories outside the system, recycling was guaranteed to remain an aspiration rather than a reality.

Taken together, these three flaws are not minor oversights. They are the fatal design features that explain why decades of effort have not produced the results policymakers and brands promised.

The Passport That Rebuilds the System

SMX enters the story not as another recycling company, but as the architect of a system designed to work. Its molecular-level marking technology, which creates a digital plastic passport for all types of plastics, fixes the very flaws that have kept recycling from becoming functional.

Instead of fragmenting, the plastics passport unifies. By embedding a molecular marker directly into materials, not applied after the fact, SMX creates a digital, in Singapore's case, national plastics passport, that can be scanned and trusted across borders. What makes these plastics passports so compelling is that, whether in Singapore, Europe, or the United States, the same verification and proof standards hold true. The fractured marketplace finally has a consistent standard. And the company's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) adds financial incentives.

Instead of paper audits, the passport delivers proof. A polymer carrying an SMX marker can be tracked at every step of its lifecycle, from production through use to recycling and reuse. This continuous verification replaces subjective claims with objective evidence. Brands and regulators do not need to wait for quarterly disclosures or rely on audits that only sample small windows in time. Proof is present in the material itself.

All types. Instead of focusing nearly exclusively on PET or rPET, the SMX plastics passport expands coverage. SMX's markers work across all polymer types, from high-performance plastics in electronics to resins used in construction and automotive industries. That expansion changes the math entirely. Recycling can finally address the full plastics economy rather than a sliver of it.

By the way, it is no coincidence that Singapore has become the first country to implement this vision on a national scale. They have led in other markets, structurally changing some in the financial sector. By working with A*STAR and SMX to launch a plastics passport program, Singapore is leading again, this time transforming the idea of recycling from patchwork experiments into national infrastructure. That leadership is already influencing ASEAN, where the region can see a tangible pathway to replicate Singapore's framework into a market worth more than S$4.2 billion annually.

Why the Fix Matters Now

Those billions are the tip of the sustainability iceberg, making the stakes for getting this right never higher. Governments are under pressure to prove their environmental policies create a measurable impact. Brands are under pressure from consumers and investors to back up sustainability claims with real evidence. Financial markets are searching for companies that can turn compliance into value creation.

With SMX, plastics recycling shifts from aspiration to infrastructure. Waste becomes verified feedstock, compliance becomes a source of defensible value, and sustainability becomes measurable. For governments, this means accountability that functions across borders. For brands, it means proof that holds up to scrutiny. For stakeholders, it signals a company not simply aligned with a trend but positioned to own the architecture of a new system.

The fatal flaw in recycling was never ambition. It was design. Now, with an SMX plastics passport program built at the molecular level, the design itself has been fixed. Plastics recycling finally has the chance to work as promised, and SMX is the company making that historic correction possible.

