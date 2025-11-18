SMX Public Limited: Strengthening America's Infrastructure Starts With Verifying The Things We Depend On

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / There are moments in history when emerging threats move faster than the systems built to defend against them. Today, we are in one of those moments. As global supply chains grow more complex and interconnected, new forms of infiltration are quietly taking shape inside the very infrastructure that powers modern life. These risks are not theoretical. They are structural, and they are accelerating.

Recent concerns about compromised devices and unverified components reflect a broader challenge facing every modern nation: critical infrastructure often depends on materials and technologies that pass through lengthy, opaque supply chains before reaching the people who rely on them. In an environment this interconnected, even a single blind spot can become an entry point. That is the issue the world must understand clearly and calmly.

For years, SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) has worked at the molecular level to help provide that clarity. By embedding identity and traceability directly into materials at the point of origin, SMX enables end-to-end verification that follows a product throughout its entire lifecycle. This ability to authenticate materials is not a concept and not a future aspiration. It is an operational system currently used across industries such as natural rubber, precious metals, recycling, advanced manufacturing, and hardware supply chains.

These capabilities exist. They are proven. And they are available to any sector that needs them.

A Global Challenge Without a Villain

Don't underestimate the SMX touch points. Every sector can benefit. The vulnerabilities in supply chains and critical infrastructure are not tied to any one actor, nation, or group. In a globalized economy, infiltration can originate from anywhere and travel through any unverified device, material, or component. A system without transparency creates unintentional opportunities for misuse.

The objective is not to blame or accuse. It is to strengthen resilience.

Complex supply chains, from consumer products to industrial materials to advanced electronics, now sit at the heart of national stability. Safeguarding these systems requires traceability that starts at the source and verification that is foundational, not superficial.

Why This Matters Now

The consequences of a compromised infrastructure reach far beyond inconvenience. Modern society depends on electricity, water systems, transportation networks, logistics, communication platforms, and digital coordination. If any part of this network is disrupted at scale, the effects can cascade rapidly.

If the grid goes down, essential systems become vulnerable. Gas distribution stops . Water treatment facilities stall. Grocery shelves can empty within days. Hospitals face critical shortages. Truckers struggle to move feedstock. Refrigeration fails. Electric vehicles cannot charge. Before long, millions confront conditions that strain every aspect of modern life.

These scenarios are not predictions of doom. They are practical examples of why supply chain integrity is essential to national resilience.

Awareness, Understanding, and the Role of New Tools

This is why understanding emerging tools matters. SMX's molecular identity system is already supporting partners across several industries, providing transparent material verification from the outset of the supply chain. It's proving a vital resource for strengthening resilience wherever it is needed.

That's because molecular-level verification does more than improve transparency. It ensures that materials have memory, that supply chains have accountability, and that infrastructure has the foundational protection required for a connected world. These are not theoretical benefits. They are measurable, operational, and available today.

The risks facing modern infrastructure are real, but so are the technologies capable of mitigating them. This moment calls for clarity, cooperation, and thoughtful engagement across both public and private sectors. Strengthening supply chains is no longer an abstract discussion. It is a practical, achievable step toward safeguarding essential systems.

The Path Forward

The path ahead requires more than awareness. It requires decisive steps to strengthen the systems on which modern life depends. Supply chain transparency is no longer a technical preference. It is an essential component of national resilience.

Infiltration may be a quiet threat, but the solutions are tangible and ready for deployment. Technologies that provide material identity and verification at the source give industries and institutions the tools to reduce risk, reinforce infrastructure, and prepare for an increasingly complex global environment. These are practical measures that can be put to work today, not distant concepts waiting for future progress.

SMX has built technology designed for this moment, technology that proves resilience is achievable when verification becomes foundational. As the world grows more interconnected, the need to secure what we depend on will only intensify. Strengthening supply chains is not a matter of caution. It is a matter of responsibility.

The time to act is now.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This editorial contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect discussions concerning global security conditions, supply chain vulnerabilities, international regulatory environments, and the potential capabilities and future adoption of SMX technologies. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They are based on current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections about future events that remain uncertain and that may differ materially from actual outcomes.

Words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," "may," "will," "project," "potential," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying terms. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding global threats to infrastructure, the evolution of international supply chain standards, regulatory adoption of material-level verification technologies, and the potential for SMX's molecular identity platform to address national security, sustainability, traceability, and circular-economy challenges.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors outside SMX's control, including geopolitical developments, legislative decisions, market adoption rates, technological advancements, enforcement practices, shifts in global trade policy, and third-party reliance on unverifiable data systems. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and disclosures contained in SMX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements in this editorial are made only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strengthening-americas-infrastructure-starts-with-verifying-the-1103629