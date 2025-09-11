

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $609 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $33.940 billion from $33.912 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $609 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $33.940 Bln vs. $33.912 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80



