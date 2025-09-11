Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration and corporate update and to announce a private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $1 Million.

Beaverdell Exploration

Grizzly has recently conducted a small prospecting and sampling program near Beaverdell in order to satisfy some assessment requirements on some newly staked mineral claims in the Beaverdell area of the Greenwood District, British Columbia. These results from the sampling program conducted in the Beaverdell target area within the Greenwood Precious and Battery Metals Project will be disclosed once they are received.

Highlights:

A total of 50 rock grab samples were collected from mostly outcrop and some mineralized dump material across the Beaverdell claims in July 2025, including the newly acquired ground.

Grizzly has x hectares in y mineral claims surrounding the historical Beaverdell Mine.

Grizzly's Beaverdell mineral claims surround and are adjacent to the historical Beaverdell Mine which produced approximately 34.5 million ounces of silver, 16,700 ounces of gold, 30.6 million pounds of zinc and 25.6 million pounds of lead between 1913 and 1991.

Figure 1: Sulphide mineralization found and sampled on the Beaverdell Property, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/265973_2bf15c0b94fa6a05_002full.jpg

Motherlode Crown Grant Purchase Agreement

On June 17, 2024, the Company announced a purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") to acquire 13 historical Crown Grants collectively known as the Motherlode Crown Grants near Greenwood, British Columbia.

The Company has been advised that, prior to completion of the Acquisition, certain of the Crown Grants have been forfeited to the Crown due to the non-payment of taxes. As a result, those specific Crown Grants are no longer available for acquisition by the Company under the terms of the Purchase Agreement.

Notwithstanding the forfeiture of certain Crown Grants, Grizzly's mineral claims that overlap significant portions of areas covered by the Crown Grants remain valid and in good standing. With the forfeited Crown Grants now held by the Crown, no other third party can acquire superseding rights in respect of those areas, thereby enhancing the Company's security of tenure on its overlapping mineral claims.

The Company is evaluating its options with respect to the Purchase Agreement with First Majestic in light of this development.

Plans for Fall 2025 Exploration at Greenwood:

Rock and soil sampling along with drilling at the Midway and Motherlode Targets are being planned for fall 2025, depending upon financing. The results for the Beaverdell sampling with be announced as they become available. Additional results should be forthcoming over the next coming months as work progresses and will be presented in additional news releases.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated, "We are excited and are looking forward to pursuing a number of high grade gold - silver - copper - lead -zinc showings and historical mines with drilling in the fall of 2025 along with additional exploration for significant battery metal prospects in our current 175,000+ acre land holdings in the Greenwood District. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration!

While we are disappointed that not all of the Crown Grants are available for acquisition, this development ultimately provides greater security for our overlapping mineral claims. This ensures that our exploration plans in the Greenwood District can continue without the risk of competing Crown Grant ownership. We will continue to work with First Majestic to assess the best path forward."

Private Placement Financing

Grizzly announces the initiation of a private placement (the "Offering") of Units and FT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 if fully subscribed.

Private Placement Offering

The Offering consists of up to 8,333,333 Units and up to 25,000,000 of any combination of Units and FT Units. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.05 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each of which shall be issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is being offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company may in its discretion determine, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering, if fully subscribed with the maximum of 25,000,000 in FT Units and 8,333,333 Units, as follows:

Mineral Property Exploration

$ 750,000 Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits

80,000





Working capital Outstanding management fees to Officers $ 44,000



Other accounts payable 56,000 $ 100,000







Corporate Overhead Management fees to Officers $ 18,000

(3 months) Other Corporate Overhead 52,000 $ 70,000







Maximum proceeds



$ 1,000,000

There is no minimum to the Offering. If the Company closes on less than the maximum proceeds, or if the proportion of Units and FT Units differs from the above, the use of proceeds will be adjusted.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders fees payable in any combination of cash, Units, and Warrants to registered broker dealers, limited market dealers or arm's length persons in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities legislation and regulations. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading until four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

Email: info@grizzlydiscoveries.com

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265973

SOURCE: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.