Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Named to The PR Net 100

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content company, today announced that it has been named to The PR Net 100, the annual list recognizing the most innovative and influential PR firms shaping the communications industry.

This honor highlights Dolphin's integrated capabilities across public relations, influencer and social media marketing, brand development, and talent management. The recognition underscores the company's impact in connecting brands with culture, entertainment, and consumer audiences at scale.

In addition, Dolphin subsidiary Elle Communications was separately recognized on The PR Net 100 for its achievements in social impact communications, celebrating the firm's longstanding commitment to purpose-driven storytelling and amplifying causes that inspire meaningful change.

Danielle Finck, CEO of Elle Communications comments, "To have both Dolphin and Elle Communications honored on The PR Net 100 underscores what makes this partnership so powerful. Dolphin connects brands with culture at scale, and Elle brings a legacy of purpose-driven storytelling. We're proud to stand together in showing how creativity can spark both influence and meaningful change."

Now in its fifth year, The PR Net 100 celebrates agencies who are redefining the communications industry with innovation, creativity, and purpose. Honorees are evaluated by a panel of industry leaders representing top global brands in media, fashion, beauty, hospitality, and more.

The full list of honorees is available here: The PR Net 100 2025.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

About The PR Net

The PR Net is the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. Recognized as an "industry insider favorite," The PR Net offers editorial content, exclusive member services, and highly coveted events for senior executives and rising talent in the industry. Founded in 2015 by Lisa Smith, The PR Net has become a go-to platform for insights and connections in the PR and marketing world.

