Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.11.25 | 20:06
1,690 US-Dollar
+3,68 % +0,060
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2025 22:14 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Announces Record Q3 Revenue of $14.8 Million, up 16.7% YoY

Operating Income Turns Positive $300,000 Even With Almost $600,000 of Non-Cash Amortization Expenses

CEO believes Dolphin is undervalued, purchases approximately 2% of outstanding shares since April 2025

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, stated:

"Dolphin delivered another record-setting quarter in Q3, with revenue rising 16.7% year over year to $14.8 million and operating income turning positive with $300,000 despite almost $600,000 of non-cash amortization expenses related to our historical acquisitions. Furthermore, the first nine months of 2025 have now surpassed the first nine months of 2024 in revenue despite "The Blue Angels" generating over $3.4 million in revenues in Q1 2024. In fact, Q3 2025 is the second-highest revenue quarter in Dolphin's history, only slightly behind "The Blue Angels" fueled $15.2 million in Q1 2024.

Equally important, the quarter's results were entirely organic, as our last acquisition was Elle Communications on July 1, 2024. Thus, the same agencies delivered this outstanding year-over-year revenue and operating income growth. This healthy organic growth is the primary driver behind our continued margin expansion, with adjusted operating income exceeding $1.0 million, or 6.9% of revenue, up from 4.5% in Q2. This performance reflects both the consistency and strength of our core subsidiaries and the growing scalability of our cross-selling operating model.

Beyond the financials, we are honored by the recognition our teams received in being named among Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC, inclusion on The PR Net 100, and our selection to PRNEWS' Agency Elite 120 list. All of this on top of our PR group's recognition earlier in the year as the #1 PR Agency in the country by the Observer. These recognitions validate the strength of our culture, creativity, and leadership in entertainment marketing.

And finally, as a long-term believer in Dolphin's potential, I've personally purchased approximately 2% of our outstanding shares since April 2025. I continue to believe our share price undervalues the company's proven performance, strategic positioning, and significant growth opportunities ahead. With record results and a unified, award-winning team, Dolphin moves ahead in Q4 and 2026 with tremendous momentum."

Q3 2025 and Recent Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $14.8 million, an increase of 16.7% from $12.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating income was $308,296 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to an operating loss of $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted operating income was approximately $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to an adjusted operating income of $492,620 for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses for Q3 2025 were $14.5 million, including depreciation and amortization of $589,388 and non-cash expenses of $127,365. This compares to operating expenses of $20.8 million in Q3 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $636,782, and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of $8.0 million.

Net loss for Q3 2025 was $365,494, including depreciation and amortization of $589,388 and non-cash expenses of $177,365. This compares to a net loss of $8.7 million for Q3 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $636,782 and non-recurring and non-cash expenses of $8.0 million.

Net loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2025 was $0.03 based on 11,770,195 weighted average shares, compared to net loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2024 of $0.80 based on 10,930,286 weighted average shares

Dolphin

  • Named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2025

  • CEO Bill O'Dowd named to PRNEWS 2025 People of the Year List; company recognized on Agency Elite 120

  • Named to The PR Net 100

  • Forms new division, Dolphin Tastemakers, to elevate culinary and lifestyle talent

  • A network of Dolphin's PR and marketing agencies to represent The Lumistella Company, a global toy and entertainment brand

42West

  • Drives global reveal of 30 Ninjas' Asteroid, backed by Google's Android XR and CAA

  • Clients score 15 Primetime Emmy Nominations and 5 Primetime Emmy Wins

  • Prepares for the fall festival season with a prolific client slate

  • Dominates at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025

The Door

  • Expands hospitality footprint as Jesse Gerstein rejoins with a top-tier hospitality client roster

  • DISRPT Agency, a division of The Door, rolls out its 2025 client roster, reinforcing its cultural influence

Shore Fire Media

  • Clients earn 30 Grammy Nominations across multiple categories, including Songwriter of the Year

  • Named PR agency of record for the Miles Davis Estate ahead of the 2026 Centennial

Elle Communications

  • Launches "The Shift," a quarterly report, weekly newsletter, and live workshop series on the future of communications

  • Leads press for "A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation" summit at The Getty Center

  • Expands literary footprint, driving acclaimed book launches across social justice, memoir, and cultural commentary

The Digital Dept.

  • Hosts largest-ever Fashion Week experience, BRANDEdit, immersing top creators in the future of fashion, beauty, and wellness

Special Projects

  • Manages talent relations for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Fifth Annual Gala honoring Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang

  • Remains a driving force at New York Fashion Week, partnering with CHANEL, FENDI, J.Crew, W Magazine, and NYLON

Dolphin Films

  • Youngblood feature adaptation selected to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

  • Youngblood enters production and marketing partnership with the LA Kings

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

Follow us on Instagram here.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,832,402

$

8,203,842

Restricted cash

925,004

925,004

Accounts receivable:

Trade, net of allowance of $326,979 and $1,327,808, respectively

8,490,035

5,113,157

Other receivables

6,238,120

5,451,697

Other current assets

993,453

373,399

Total current assets

24,479,014

20,067,099

Capitalized production costs, net

640,216

594,763

Employee receivable

1,148,085

1,007,418

Right-of-use asset

3,465,591

4,738,997

Goodwill

21,507,944

21,507,944

Intangible assets, net

8,466,300

10,189,026

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

65,360

114,011

Other long-term assets

189,298

218,021

Total Assets

$

59,961,808

$

58,437,279

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

$

2,797,753

$

2,344,272

Term loan, current portion

1,778,083

1,686,018

Notes payable, current portion

3,350,000

3,750,000

Convertible note payable, current portion

500,000

-

Revolving line of credit

400,000

400,000

Accrued interest - related parties

2,095,812

1,857,986

Accrued compensation - related party

2,625,000

2,625,000

Lease liability, current portion

2,042,738

1,919,672

Deferred revenue

1,811,631

341,153

Contingent consideration

-

486,000

Other current liabilities

12,471,309

11,104,036

Total current liabilities

29,872,326

26,514,137

Term loan, noncurrent portion

3,446,960

4,782,271

Notes payable

4,330,000

3,130,000

Convertible notes payable

7,250,000

5,100,000

Convertible note payable at fair value

300,000

320,000

Convertible notes payable - related party

3,062,823

-

Loans from related party

983,112

3,225,985

Lease liability

1,848,732

3,306,033

Deferred tax liability

437,592

394,547

Other noncurrent liabilities

-

18,915

Total Liabilities

51,531,545

46,791,888

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

1,000

1,000

Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,982,422 and 11,162,026 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

179,736

166,688

Additional paid-in capital

158,572,430

157,692,132

Accumulated deficit

(150,322,903

)

(146,214,429

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

8,430,263

11,645,391

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

59,961,808

$

58,437,279

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

14,796,309

$

12,682,437

$

41,053,549

$

39,367,418

Expenses:

Direct costs

643,931

254,574

1,730,516

2,790,043

Payroll and benefits

10,397,559

9,575,596

31,004,544

28,344,865

Selling, general and administrative

2,041,440

1,838,765

5,735,759

5,665,365

Depreciation and amortization

589,388

636,782

1,772,492

1,745,579

Impairment of goodwill

-

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

Impairment of notes receivables

-

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

Acquisition costs

-

148,798

416,171

164,044

Legal and professional

815,695

631,629

1,916,351

1,825,588

Total expenses

14,488,013

20,837,136

42,575,833

48,477,041

Income (loss) from operations

308,296

(8,154,699

)

(1,522,284

)

(9,109,623

)

Other (expenses) income, net:

Change in fair value of convertible note

(50,000

)

(10,000

)

20,000

55,000

Change in fair value of warrants

-

-

-

5,000

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

(835,324

)

-

Interest income

4,164

3,391

21,443

9,991

Interest expense

(627,954

)

(533,454

)

(1,749,264

)

(1,559,276

)

Total other (expenses) income, net

(673,790

)

(540,063

)

(2,543,145

)

(1,489,285

)

Loss before income taxes

(365,494

)

(8,694,762

)

(4,065,429

)

(10,598,908

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

-

2,373

(43,045

)

(44,706

)

Net loss

$

(365,494

)

$

(8,692,389

)

$

(4,108,474

)

$

(10,643,614

)

Loss per share:

Basic

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.36

)

$

(1.07

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.80

)

$

(0.36

)

$

(1.07

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

11,770,195

10,930,286

11,370,007

9,964,607

Diluted

11,770,195

10,930,286

11,370,007

9,964,607

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results in this press release refer to a non-GAAP financial measure that involves adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management deems are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.

Adjusted operating income or loss is defined by Dolphin as (loss) income from operations before: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) write-off of assets, (iii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) employee stock compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) bad debt expense and (viii) and impairment of capitalized production costs.

Management believes that the presentation of operating results using this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information for investors by providing them with the non-GAAP financial measure used by management for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting and in managing the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered a measure of liquidity and is unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues (GAAP)

$

14,796,309

$

12,682,437

$

41,053,549

$

39,367,418

Expenses:

Direct costs

643,931

254,574

1,730,516

2,790,043

Payroll and benefits

10,397,559

9,575,596

31,004,544

28,344,865

Selling, general and administrative

2,041,440

1,838,765

5,735,759

5,665,365

Acquisition costs

-

148,798

416,171

164,044

Depreciation and amortization

589,388

636,782

1,772,492

1,745,579

Impairment of goodwill

-

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

Impairment of notes receivable

-

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

Legal and professional

815,695

631,629

1,916,351

1,825,588

Total expenses (GAAP)

14,488,013

20,837,136

42,575,833

48,477,041

Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)

308,296

(8,154,699

)

(1,522,284

)

(9,109,623

)

Adjustments to GAAP measure:

Depreciation and amortization

589,388

636,782

1,772,492

1,745,579

Bad debt expense

115,422

14,051

264,583

301,030

Acquisition costs

-

148,798

416,171

164,044

Impairment of goodwill

-

6,480,992

-

6,671,557

Impairment of notes receivable

-

1,270,000

-

1,270,000

Stock compensation

11,943

96,696

11,943

346,440

Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)

1,025,049

492,620

942,905

1,389,027

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-announces-record-q3-revenue-of-14.8-million-up-16.7-yoy-1100686

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.