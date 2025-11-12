Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Announces Record Q3 Revenue of $14.8 Million, up 16.7% YoY

Operating Income Turns Positive $300,000 Even With Almost $600,000 of Non-Cash Amortization Expenses
CEO believes Dolphin is undervalued, purchases approximately 2% of outstanding shares since April 2025
MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, stated:
"Dolphin delivered another record-setting quarter in Q3, with revenue rising 16.7% year over year to $14.8 million and operating income turning positive with $300,000 despite almost $600,000 of non-cash amortization expenses related to our historical acquisitions. Furthermore, the first nine months of 2025 have now surpassed the first nine months of 2024 in revenue despite "The Blue Angels" generating over $3.4 million in revenues in Q1 2024. In fact, Q3 2025 is the second-highest revenue quarter in Dolphin's history, only slightly behind "The Blue Angels" fueled $15.2 million in Q1 2024.
Equally important, the quarter's results were entirely organic, as our last acquisition was Elle Communications on July 1, 2024. Thus, the same agencies delivered this outstanding year-over-year revenue and operating income growth. This healthy organic growth is the primary driver behind our continued margin expansion, with adjusted operating income exceeding $1.0 million, or 6.9% of revenue, up from 4.5% in Q2. This performance reflects both the consistency and strength of our core subsidiaries and the growing scalability of our cross-selling operating model.
Beyond the financials, we are honored by the recognition our teams received in being named among Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC, inclusion on The PR Net 100, and our selection to PRNEWS' Agency Elite 120 list. All of this on top of our PR group's recognition earlier in the year as the #1 PR Agency in the country by the Observer. These recognitions validate the strength of our culture, creativity, and leadership in entertainment marketing.
And finally, as a long-term believer in Dolphin's potential, I've personally purchased approximately 2% of our outstanding shares since April 2025. I continue to believe our share price undervalues the company's proven performance, strategic positioning, and significant growth opportunities ahead. With record results and a unified, award-winning team, Dolphin moves ahead in Q4 and 2026 with tremendous momentum."
Q3 2025 and Recent Highlights
Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $14.8 million, an increase of 16.7% from $12.7 million in the same period last year.
Operating income was $308,296 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to an operating loss of $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Adjusted operating income was approximately $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to an adjusted operating income of $492,620 for the same period in 2024.
Operating expenses for Q3 2025 were $14.5 million, including depreciation and amortization of $589,388 and non-cash expenses of $127,365. This compares to operating expenses of $20.8 million in Q3 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $636,782, and non-recurring or non-cash expenses of $8.0 million.
Net loss for Q3 2025 was $365,494, including depreciation and amortization of $589,388 and non-cash expenses of $177,365. This compares to a net loss of $8.7 million for Q3 2024, including depreciation and amortization of $636,782 and non-recurring and non-cash expenses of $8.0 million.
Net loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2025 was $0.03 based on 11,770,195 weighted average shares, compared to net loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2024 of $0.80 based on 10,930,286 weighted average shares
Dolphin
Named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC 2025
CEO Bill O'Dowd named to PRNEWS 2025 People of the Year List; company recognized on Agency Elite 120
Named to The PR Net 100
Forms new division, Dolphin Tastemakers, to elevate culinary and lifestyle talent
A network of Dolphin's PR and marketing agencies to represent The Lumistella Company, a global toy and entertainment brand
42West
Drives global reveal of 30 Ninjas' Asteroid, backed by Google's Android XR and CAA
Clients score 15 Primetime Emmy Nominations and 5 Primetime Emmy Wins
Prepares for the fall festival season with a prolific client slate
Dominates at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025
The Door
Expands hospitality footprint as Jesse Gerstein rejoins with a top-tier hospitality client roster
DISRPT Agency, a division of The Door, rolls out its 2025 client roster, reinforcing its cultural influence
Shore Fire Media
Clients earn 30 Grammy Nominations across multiple categories, including Songwriter of the Year
Named PR agency of record for the Miles Davis Estate ahead of the 2026 Centennial
Elle Communications
Launches "The Shift," a quarterly report, weekly newsletter, and live workshop series on the future of communications
Leads press for "A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation" summit at The Getty Center
Expands literary footprint, driving acclaimed book launches across social justice, memoir, and cultural commentary
The Digital Dept.
Hosts largest-ever Fashion Week experience, BRANDEdit, immersing top creators in the future of fashion, beauty, and wellness
Special Projects
Manages talent relations for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Fifth Annual Gala honoring Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang
Remains a driving force at New York Fashion Week, partnering with CHANEL, FENDI, J.Crew, W Magazine, and NYLON
Dolphin Films
Youngblood feature adaptation selected to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival
Youngblood enters production and marketing partnership with the LA Kings
About Dolphin
Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.
At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept. and Always Alpha. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,832,402
$
8,203,842
Restricted cash
925,004
925,004
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance of $326,979 and $1,327,808, respectively
8,490,035
5,113,157
Other receivables
6,238,120
5,451,697
Other current assets
993,453
373,399
Total current assets
24,479,014
20,067,099
Capitalized production costs, net
640,216
594,763
Employee receivable
1,148,085
1,007,418
Right-of-use asset
3,465,591
4,738,997
Goodwill
21,507,944
21,507,944
Intangible assets, net
8,466,300
10,189,026
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
65,360
114,011
Other long-term assets
189,298
218,021
Total Assets
$
59,961,808
$
58,437,279
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
$
2,797,753
$
2,344,272
Term loan, current portion
1,778,083
1,686,018
Notes payable, current portion
3,350,000
3,750,000
Convertible note payable, current portion
500,000
-
Revolving line of credit
400,000
400,000
Accrued interest - related parties
2,095,812
1,857,986
Accrued compensation - related party
2,625,000
2,625,000
Lease liability, current portion
2,042,738
1,919,672
Deferred revenue
1,811,631
341,153
Contingent consideration
-
486,000
Other current liabilities
12,471,309
11,104,036
Total current liabilities
29,872,326
26,514,137
Term loan, noncurrent portion
3,446,960
4,782,271
Notes payable
4,330,000
3,130,000
Convertible notes payable
7,250,000
5,100,000
Convertible note payable at fair value
300,000
320,000
Convertible notes payable - related party
3,062,823
-
Loans from related party
983,112
3,225,985
Lease liability
1,848,732
3,306,033
Deferred tax liability
437,592
394,547
Other noncurrent liabilities
-
18,915
Total Liabilities
51,531,545
46,791,888
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
1,000
1,000
Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,982,422 and 11,162,026 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
179,736
166,688
Additional paid-in capital
158,572,430
157,692,132
Accumulated deficit
(150,322,903
)
(146,214,429
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
8,430,263
11,645,391
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
59,961,808
$
58,437,279
DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
14,796,309
$
12,682,437
$
41,053,549
$
39,367,418
Expenses:
Direct costs
643,931
254,574
1,730,516
2,790,043
Payroll and benefits
10,397,559
9,575,596
31,004,544
28,344,865
Selling, general and administrative
2,041,440
1,838,765
5,735,759
5,665,365
Depreciation and amortization
589,388
636,782
1,772,492
1,745,579
Impairment of goodwill
-
6,480,992
-
6,671,557
Impairment of notes receivables
-
1,270,000
-
1,270,000
Acquisition costs
-
148,798
416,171
164,044
Legal and professional
815,695
631,629
1,916,351
1,825,588
Total expenses
14,488,013
20,837,136
42,575,833
48,477,041
Income (loss) from operations
308,296
(8,154,699
)
(1,522,284
)
(9,109,623
)
Other (expenses) income, net:
Change in fair value of convertible note
(50,000
)
(10,000
)
20,000
55,000
Change in fair value of warrants
-
-
-
5,000
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(835,324
)
-
Interest income
4,164
3,391
21,443
9,991
Interest expense
(627,954
)
(533,454
)
(1,749,264
)
(1,559,276
)
Total other (expenses) income, net
(673,790
)
(540,063
)
(2,543,145
)
(1,489,285
)
Loss before income taxes
(365,494
)
(8,694,762
)
(4,065,429
)
(10,598,908
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
-
2,373
(43,045
)
(44,706
)
Net loss
$
(365,494
)
$
(8,692,389
)
$
(4,108,474
)
$
(10,643,614
)
Loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(1.07
)
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(1.07
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
11,770,195
10,930,286
11,370,007
9,964,607
Diluted
11,770,195
10,930,286
11,370,007
9,964,607
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results in this press release refer to a non-GAAP financial measure that involves adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management deems are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance.
Adjusted operating income or loss is defined by Dolphin as (loss) income from operations before: (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) write-off of assets, (iii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, (iv) acquisition costs, (v) employee stock compensation, (vi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (vii) bad debt expense and (viii) and impairment of capitalized production costs.
Management believes that the presentation of operating results using this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information for investors by providing them with the non-GAAP financial measure used by management for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting and in managing the business. This non-GAAP financial measure does not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered a measure of liquidity and is unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.
Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues (GAAP)
$
14,796,309
$
12,682,437
$
41,053,549
$
39,367,418
Expenses:
Direct costs
643,931
254,574
1,730,516
2,790,043
Payroll and benefits
10,397,559
9,575,596
31,004,544
28,344,865
Selling, general and administrative
2,041,440
1,838,765
5,735,759
5,665,365
Acquisition costs
-
148,798
416,171
164,044
Depreciation and amortization
589,388
636,782
1,772,492
1,745,579
Impairment of goodwill
-
6,480,992
-
6,671,557
Impairment of notes receivable
-
1,270,000
-
1,270,000
Legal and professional
815,695
631,629
1,916,351
1,825,588
Total expenses (GAAP)
14,488,013
20,837,136
42,575,833
48,477,041
Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
308,296
(8,154,699
)
(1,522,284
)
(9,109,623
)
Adjustments to GAAP measure:
Depreciation and amortization
589,388
636,782
1,772,492
1,745,579
Bad debt expense
115,422
14,051
264,583
301,030
Acquisition costs
-
148,798
416,171
164,044
Impairment of goodwill
-
6,480,992
-
6,671,557
Impairment of notes receivable
-
1,270,000
-
1,270,000
Stock compensation
11,943
96,696
11,943
346,440
Adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)
1,025,049
492,620
942,905
1,389,027
