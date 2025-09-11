Mentorship Matters: DP World's Brittany Caskey Recognized as a 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / When Supply & Demand Chain Executive published its feature, "DP World's Brittany Caskey Details Why Mentorship Matters," it spotlighted not only an accomplished leader but also a powerful truth: mentorship is essential to building the next generation of women in supply chain leadership.

In the article, Caskey - recently named a 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award winner - shared how mentorship has shaped her journey. "Mentorship is one of the most impactful ways to grow professionally and personally," she noted, emphasizing the confidence and perspective it provides. She also highlighted that mentoring is a two-way street: both mentor and mentee learn, evolve, and benefit from the relationship.

Why Mentorship Is a Strategic Advantage

As Supply & Demand Chain Executive reported, Caskey sees mentorship as critical to navigating the challenges of an industry that remains male-dominated at the leadership level. "Women bring diverse perspectives to the table, and mentorship helps ensure those perspectives are elevated and valued," she said in the feature.

This is a philosophy deeply aligned with DP World's culture. Initiatives such as MentorHer, the company's global mentorship program, are designed to create those very pathways - ensuring women have direct access to senior leadership guidance and opportunities for advancement.

DP World's Broader Commitment to Inclusion and Growth

Caskey's recognition builds on a broader trend within DP World: breaking barriers and fostering equity across its operations. In Brazil, programs like She in Operations have helped triple the number of women in operational roles, while in the Dominican Republic, the Women Forklift Program trained women to take on heavy-equipment roles traditionally closed to them.

These efforts are complemented by DP World's Great Place to Work® certification across eight countries in the Americas and sustainability-driven community initiatives like the newly launched English Academy in Chile, all underscoring how the company integrates equity, education, and sustainability into its business model.

The Takeaway: Moving People Forward

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive article makes clear that mentorship is more than a personal benefit-it's an industry imperative. As Caskey explained, it ensures women not only enter the supply chain field but thrive as leaders within it.

Her recognition as a Women in Supply Chain Award honoree is a milestone not just for DP World, but for an industry that must continue investing in mentorship, diversity, and inclusion to stay resilient.

