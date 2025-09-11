Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A3DXG3 | ISIN: SE0018040784 | Ticker-Symbol: C05
11.09.25 | 15:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 11:10 Uhr
Cinis Fertilizer AB: Cinis Fertilizer increases its production of environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer

During August 2025, Cinis Fertilizer produced approximately 5.5 thousand tons of water-soluble potassium sulfate at its plant in Köpmanholmen outside Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. The production volume of mineral fertilizer is thus an increase of 15 percent compared to July.

Cinis Fertilizer has previously reported outgoing ship deliveries of potassium sulfate to provide additional information to the company's interim reports. As the Köpmanholmen facility has been in operation for over a year, the company now considers production volumes to be more relevant for assessing the progress of the ongoing ramp-up.

"Our optimization program continues, which results in higher capacity utilization. The work to locate deficiencies of various nature in the technical equipment to increase availability will continue in the coming months. We have now significantly raised the bar on what a normal production day should be, and all Cinis Fertilizer's employees constantly seek the opportunities to, by the end of 2025, reach the plant's production capacity of 100,000 tons potassium sulfate," said Jakob Liedberg, CEO and founder of Cinis Fertilizer AB.

"In parallel with our efforts to ensure stable production of potassium sulfate, we are working on several initiatives aimed at improving profitability. In the short term, the focus is on optimizing logistics and taking measures to reduce the costs of input materials, primarily sodium sulfate and potassium chloride. Furthermore, discussions are ongoing with our partner Van Iperen International about measures to expand product sales and increasing revenues," said Jakob Liedberg.

For more information, please contact:
Anders Antonsson, Head of IR and Communications
anders@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 709 994 970

Jakob Liedberg, CEO
jakob@cinis-fertilizer.com, +46 768 58 12 86

About Cinis Fertilizer
Cinis Fertilizer is a Swedish greentech company that produces an environmentally friendly mineral fertilizer, potassium sulfate (SOP), by recycling residual streams from the manufacture of batteries and battery materials, as well as from the pulp and other industries. The patented technology uses half the energy of current production methods and results in a mineral fertilizer with a low carbon footprint. A unique and circular contribution that enables sustainable agriculture. Cinis Fertilizer is listed on First North Growth Market (CINIS). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.cinis-fertilizer.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
