The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Spain is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$1.34 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$1.15 billion in 2024 to reach US$2.23 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Spain. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Spain's loyalty program landscape is evolving through coalition partnerships, financial service integration, and tiered structures, all aimed at enhancing customer engagement and retention. Coalition programs such as Repsol Mas, which collaborates with Air Miles Spain, are gaining traction by offering versatile redemption options that increase customer appeal. Meanwhile, financial institutions like Banco Santander embed loyalty features into their services to encourage long-term financial engagement. As businesses recognize the competitive advantage of such initiatives, expanding coalition and financial service-based loyalty programs are expected to continue, strengthening customer relationships across multiple industries.

Retailers also refine loyalty strategies by adopting tiered programs and prioritizing value-for-money offerings. Companies such as El Corte Ingles incentivize higher spending through structured rewards, catering to consumers who seek differentiated benefits based on their engagement level. Additionally, Spanish consumers emphasize value for money in brand loyalty, so businesses are expected to develop programs that provide clear financial benefits such as discounts and cashback. As competition in the loyalty space intensifies, companies will focus on delivering cost-effective and personalized rewards to attract and retain a price-conscious customer base.

Current State of Spain's Loyalty Program Market

Spain's loyalty market is led by major retail, banking, and travel-based programs, with Iberia Plus, Club Carrefour, and Repsol Mas standing out as key players.

Retail-driven loyalty remains strong, with Club Carrefour offering cashback-based rewards and exclusive discounts across its extensive supermarket network.

Coalition programs such as Travel Club allow members to earn and redeem points across multiple industries, including retail, travel, and fuel. Eroski, BP, and Iberia are key partners in this multi-brand loyalty ecosystem.

Spanish consumers are increasingly embracing digital and mobile-based loyalty solutions. BBVA and CaixaBank have integrated AI-powered loyalty rewards into their mobile banking apps, enabling real-time spending insights and personalized offers.

E-commerce and fintech disruptors are entering the space, with platforms like Bizum and PayPal Rewards offering cashback and point-based incentives to attract younger, digital-savvy users.

Types of Players

Club Carrefour, El Corte Ingles Plus, and Eroski Travel Club dominate, leveraging vast store networks and strong brand equity.

BBVA, CaixaBank, and Santander offer point-based rewards and travel benefits linked to credit card spending and financial products.

Iberia Plus and Renfe's Mas Renfe program lead in the travel sector, rewarding frequent flyers and rail passengers with flexible redemption options.

Repsol Mas and Cepsa Porque Tu Vuelves provide fuel-based rewards and cashback incentives, expanding benefits beyond petrol stations.

Amazon Prime, PayPal Rewards, and Bizum's merchant cashback offerings reshape digital consumer engagement.

Expansion of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple businesses collaborate to offer shared rewards, are gaining traction in Spain. For instance, the Repsol Mas program partners with entities like Air Miles Spain to provide customers with points that can be redeemed across various services, including fuel and retail purchases.

Such collaborations enhance the value proposition for customers by offering a wider range of redemption options, thereby increasing the appeal of the loyalty program.

As businesses recognize the mutual benefits, more coalition programs will likely emerge, providing customers with versatile and attractive loyalty options.

Integration of Financial Services in Loyalty Programs

Financial institutions in Spain are incorporating loyalty features into their offerings. Banco Santander's loyalty program rewards customers for consistent investment behaviors, such as regular pension or investment fund contributions.

The competitive banking sector and a focus on customer retention drive the integration of loyalty elements, encouraging long-term financial engagement.

This trend is expected to grow as more financial institutions adopt loyalty strategies to differentiate themselves and build stronger relationships with customers.

Adoption of Tiered Loyalty Programs in Retail

Retailers in Spain are implementing tiered loyalty programs to incentivize increased spending. El Corte Ingles Club Card offers points accumulation, exclusive promotions, and additional perks through partnerships, rewarding customers based on their engagement level.

The need to foster customer loyalty in a competitive retail environment encourages businesses to offer enhanced benefits to their most valuable customers.

Tiered programs will likely become more prevalent, with retailers refining their loyalty schemes to offer differentiated rewards that reflect customer spending patterns.

Emphasis on Value for Money in Loyalty Programs

Spanish consumers prioritize value for money in their purchasing decisions, with 57% citing it as the key factor for brand loyalty.

Economic considerations and a desire for cost-effective purchasing drive consumers toward loyalty programs that offer tangible financial benefits.

Businesses must design loyalty programs that provide clear monetary advantages, such as discounts or cashback, to attract and retain cost-conscious consumers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Spain

Scope

Spain Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Spain

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Wellness

Restaurants Food Delivery

Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Wellness

Restaurants Food Delivery

Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Wellness

Restaurants Food Delivery

Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare Wellness

Restaurants Food Delivery

Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear Accessories

Toy Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free Premium

Premium

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

