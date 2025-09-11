Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Kicks off Latest Made to Move Communitie STEM Education Challenge

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Students in 18 countries and territories will work alongside Otis mentors to design mobility solutions that support people and communities during natural disasters.

The Made to Move Communities program aims to build the next generation of talent, ensure workforce readiness, and sustain innovation across the elevator and escalator industry. It has reached more than 1,000 students and resulted in more than $1.25 million in grants to schools globally to support STEM education since 2020.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, students participating in the Otis Made to Move Communities program this school year will apply artificial intelligence and STEM skills to design mobility solutions to support communities and first responders before, during and after natural disasters.

This is the sixth year of the flagship STEM education and mentoring program from Otis (NYSE:OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

"We've all witnessed the destruction natural disasters can have on families, communities, public infrastructure and cities," said Randi Tanguay, Otis Chief Communications Officer. "Our hope is that this challenge will resonate directly with students and inspire them to see the power of STEM-based solutions to mitigate these challenges and build more resilient communities - all while developing skills and potentially shaping their future careers."

This year, more than 200 students from 25 schools in 18 countries and territories will participate in the program. They will work alongside more than 150 Otis mentors.

What is the Made to Move Communities Program?

Otis' Made to Move Communities program is a global student challenge inspiring creative, STEM-based solutions to real-world mobility issues. Here's how it works:

Students explore how real-world challenges affect movement in and around their communities and develop innovative solutions with the potential to create more connected communities and improve mobility for all.

Student teams from each school compete within their respective Otis regions, presenting their ideas to a panel of Otis judges. The winning team from each region then competes in a final round to be named the global winner.

At the end of the Made to Move Communities program, each participating school receives a grant to continue STEM education. Grants range from $7,500 to $35,000 based on the team's performance.

How the Made to Move Communities program is building the workforce of the future

Agustín was recently hired as an Otis mechanic in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Just two years ago, he was a high school student participating in the Made to Move Communities program.

When a job opened up at the local Otis branch, Operations Manager Miguel C. encouraged Agustín to apply. Miguel had mentored the students in the Made to Move Communities program and noted Agustín's interest in the elevator and escalator industry.

Their story is an example of how the Made to Move Communities program builds real-world talent, enhances professional growth and deepens the company's impact in the communities where it operates - while also encouraging future careers at Otis and in the industry.

"This is how we can empower others, foster innovation, and build a brighter future together," Miguel said.

Agustín encourages students to participate in the program if they get the chance.

"To other schools and students thinking about joining Made to Move Communities, I'd say go for it," he said. "It's not only going to help you grow - it'll also develop your empathy, teamwork and problem-solving skills."

To learn more about the Made to Move Communities program, visit www.otis.com/mtmc.

What is the Otis Made to Move Communities program?

Otis' Made to Move Communities program is the company's flagship social impact program. It is a global student challenge inspiring creative, STEM-based solutions to real-world mobility issues.

What are the goals of the Made to Move Communities program?

The Made to Move Communities program brings together students, educators and Otis colleagues as mentors, with the goals of advancing STEM and leadership skills to help build the next generation of talent, ensuring future workforce readiness, and sustaining innovation.

What is the community impact of the Made to Move Communities program?

Since 2020, Made to Move Communities has engaged over 950 Otis colleagues in mentoring more than 1,000 students, and delivered nearly 100 grants totaling over $1.25 million to support ongoing STEM education at participating schools.

Why is the Made to Move Communities program focused on natural disasters this year?

Each year, Otis identifies a theme that aligns with global trends and business priorities such as aging populations, accessibility or emerging technology.

Over the past half century, natural disasters have increased in frequency at least five-fold and have also become more intense. Disasters can often lead to or exacerbate human mobility challenges, vulnerabilities and needs among affected communities, including by first responders.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/otis-kicks-off-latest-made-to-move-communitie-tm-stem-education-challe-1071750