Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 19:08
10,850 Euro
-0,91 % -0,100
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 18:10 Uhr
PETROBRAS CHOOSES VALLOUREC TO SUPPORT $1BN OFFSHORE OCTG PROJECTS

Meudon (France), on September 11, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, has been awarded a major contract by Petrobras as a result of a competitive bidding process for the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products and services for its offshore operations from 2026 to 2029. This long-term agreement could generate total revenue of up to USD 1 billion, representing the widest award both in volumes and revenues since Petrobras adopted the open tender strategy.

This contract covers the full OCTG scope of supply for seamless pipes and VAM® premium connections required for Petrobras' offshore wells from 4.5" up to 18", including carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated accessories. Vallourec will also deliver comprehensive value-add services both onshore and offshore, from desk engineering and material coordination to rig preparation, offshore supervision, rig return repairs, and re-stocking, to support Petrobras in optimizing operational efficiency.
This success thereby reinforces the leadership of VAM® premium connections and Vallourec Tubular Services (VTS) in Brazil.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group, commented:
"This achievement is a powerful demonstration of Vallourec's ability to meet customers' complex and evolving requirements. It confirms the strength and consistency of our positioning, built on technical excellence, an integrated industrial presence in Brazil, and a long-standing partnership with Petrobras based on mutual trust. I would like to thank Petrobras for its renewed trust and all Vallourec teams whose commitment and expertise made this success possible"

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

