Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 250,000 common shares (Shares) of Discovery Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.03% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $4.60 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,150,000.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 87,045,498 Shares representing approximately 10.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 86,795,498 Shares representing approximately 10.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

