Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:01
19,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.09.2025 22:26 Uhr
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Announces Participation in Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that Steven Burdette, President and CEO, and Richard Hare, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 17th, 2025. To schedule a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

There will be a fireside chat presentation on September 17th, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST. The presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys Furniture

Havertys Furniture (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys Furniture
Tiffany N. Hinkle
AVP, Financial Reporting
investor.relations@havertys.com
404-443-2900

SOURCE: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.



