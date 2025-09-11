

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.772 billion, or $4.18 per share. This compares with $1.684 billion, or $3.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.252 billion or $5.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $5.988 billion from $5.408 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.075 - $6.125 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $20.80 - $20.85 Full year revenue guidance: $23.65 - $23.70 Bln



