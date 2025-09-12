Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new drilling campaign has started on the company's Zacatecas project. The drill program is planned as a minimum 10,000-meter oriented core drill program.

Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to announce the commencement of our 10,000-meter drill program, which will guide the next phase towards the publication of a new mineral resource estimate at San Acacio and test numerous targets building on previous high-grade silver drilling results, particularly following up on success from Lucita in 2021."

Drilling is being completed by Major Drilling SA de CV, a globally recognized drilling company with global operations and importantly, extensive drilling experience with the company in Mexico and in Zacatecas state.

Clarifying Finder's Fee Disclosure

Defiance also announces additional disclosure regarding its June 20, 2025 financing. As part of the aggregate finder's fee, the Company paid C$90,000 and issued 360,000 finder's warrants to Sabine Hogel, an arm's length party. This transaction was previously accounted for in the original press release.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District, the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, and the Green Earth copper-gold project in Sonora state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to advance our projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

CEO & Chairman of the Board

www.defiancesilver.com

SOURCE: Defiance Silver Corp.