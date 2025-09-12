Castelnau Group Ltd - Castelnau secures new debt facility

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

Castelnau Group Limited

("Castelnau" or the "Company")

Castelnau secures new debt facility

Castelnau is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a new £65 million 3-year revolving loan facility with Shawbrook Bank Limited, one of the UK's leading providers of specialist financing products to businesses (the "Loan"). The Loan is a senior secured revolving credit facility, secured by the assets of the Company, at an attractive interest rate.

The Loan will initially be drawn to repay the existing £60 million loan from Phoenix UK Fund Limited and associated costs of the refinancing, and will result in significant interest cost savings for the Company.

Richard Brown, CEO of Castelnau, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have secured this facility from Shawbrook, which doesn't just reduce our ongoing costs, but helps to normalise our capital structure. We look forward to broadening our commercial relationship with Shawbrook going forward."

