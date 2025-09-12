Castelnau Group Ltd - Castelnau secures new debt facility
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
12 September 2025
Castelnau Group Limited
("Castelnau" or the "Company")
Castelnau secures new debt facility
Castelnau is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a new £65 million 3-year revolving loan facility with Shawbrook Bank Limited, one of the UK's leading providers of specialist financing products to businesses (the "Loan"). The Loan is a senior secured revolving credit facility, secured by the assets of the Company, at an attractive interest rate.
The Loan will initially be drawn to repay the existing £60 million loan from Phoenix UK Fund Limited and associated costs of the refinancing, and will result in significant interest cost savings for the Company.
Richard Brown, CEO of Castelnau, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have secured this facility from Shawbrook, which doesn't just reduce our ongoing costs, but helps to normalise our capital structure. We look forward to broadening our commercial relationship with Shawbrook going forward."
Enquiries:
Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com
Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek
Panmure Liberum Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2222
Corporate Finance:
Darren Vickers
Will King
Debt Advisory (sole debt adviser on the transaction):
Dan Howlett
Ben Handler
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Thomas Dalton