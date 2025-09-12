Anzeige
Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:01
0,875 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Castelnau Group Ltd - Castelnau secures new debt facility

Castelnau Group Ltd - Castelnau secures new debt facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

Castelnau Group Limited

("Castelnau" or the "Company")

Castelnau secures new debt facility

Castelnau is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a new £65 million 3-year revolving loan facility with Shawbrook Bank Limited, one of the UK's leading providers of specialist financing products to businesses (the "Loan"). The Loan is a senior secured revolving credit facility, secured by the assets of the Company, at an attractive interest rate.

The Loan will initially be drawn to repay the existing £60 million loan from Phoenix UK Fund Limited and associated costs of the refinancing, and will result in significant interest cost savings for the Company.

Richard Brown, CEO of Castelnau, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have secured this facility from Shawbrook, which doesn't just reduce our ongoing costs, but helps to normalise our capital structure. We look forward to broadening our commercial relationship with Shawbrook going forward."

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2222
Corporate Finance:

Darren Vickers
Will King

Debt Advisory (sole debt adviser on the transaction):

Dan Howlett

Ben Handler

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell

Thomas Dalton


© 2025 PR Newswire
