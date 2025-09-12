Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1844.6028 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 11 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,919 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1820.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1858.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1844.6028

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,159,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,159,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1842.6608 12,000 BATS 1850.5491 3,19

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 93 1828.00 08:57:57 00076981833TRLO0 XLON 12 1830.00 08:57:57 00076981832TRLO0 XLON 250 1830.00 08:57:57 00076981831TRLO0 XLON 250 1830.00 08:57:57 00076981830TRLO0 XLON 250 1832.00 09:00:10 00076981902TRLO0 XLON 38 1832.00 09:00:52 00076981966TRLO0 XLON 110 1832.00 09:00:52 00076981965TRLO0 XLON 71 1832.00 09:00:52 00076981964TRLO0 XLON 12 1834.00 09:07:42 00076982193TRLO0 XLON 15 1834.00 09:07:42 00076982192TRLO0 XLON 35 1834.00 09:07:42 00076982191TRLO0 XLON 66 1834.00 09:07:42 00076982190TRLO0 XLON 201 1832.00 09:07:42 00076982194TRLO0 XLON 29 1834.00 09:11:07 00076982275TRLO0 XLON 125 1838.00 09:17:07 00076982444TRLO0 XLON 108 1838.00 09:17:09 00076982454TRLO0 XLON 233 1836.00 09:17:15 00076982456TRLO0 XLON 164 1838.00 09:21:12 00076982668TRLO0 XLON 67 1838.00 09:21:12 00076982667TRLO0 XLON 45 1838.00 09:22:13 00076982743TRLO0 XLON 299 1836.00 09:26:55 00076982977TRLO0 XLON 219 1834.00 09:32:12 00076983230TRLO0 XLON 30 1832.00 09:35:50 00076983327TRLO0 XLON 31 1832.00 09:35:50 00076983326TRLO0 XLON 134 1832.00 09:35:50 00076983325TRLO0 XLON 39 1832.00 09:35:50 00076983328TRLO0 XLON 76 1824.00 09:52:23 00076983775TRLO0 XLON 169 1824.00 09:52:23 00076983774TRLO0 XLON 230 1824.00 10:12:31 00076984159TRLO0 XLON 187 1820.00 10:34:05 00076984512TRLO0 XLON 101 1820.00 10:36:26 00076984552TRLO0 XLON 33 1820.00 10:36:26 00076984551TRLO0 XLON 8 1830.00 11:46:28 00076986734TRLO0 XLON 3 1836.00 12:05:16 00076987189TRLO0 XLON 25 1836.00 12:18:38 00076987582TRLO0 XLON 125 1836.00 12:30:56 00076987724TRLO0 XLON 87 1836.00 12:30:56 00076987723TRLO0 XLON 230 1836.00 12:30:56 00076987722TRLO0 XLON 214 1836.00 12:30:56 00076987721TRLO0 XLON 935 1836.00 12:30:56 00076987720TRLO0 XLON 16 1844.00 12:39:17 00076987878TRLO0 XLON 235 1842.00 12:44:28 00076987934TRLO0 XLON 217 1842.00 12:44:28 00076987933TRLO0 XLON 22 1842.00 12:44:28 00076987932TRLO0 XLON 37 1842.00 12:44:28 00076987935TRLO0 BATE 162 1844.00 12:45:52 00076987949TRLO0 BATE 1 1850.00 13:01:09 00076988192TRLO0 BATE 155 1850.00 13:01:09 00076988191TRLO0 BATE 174 1848.00 13:01:09 00076988193TRLO0 BATE 220 1848.00 13:01:09 00076988194TRLO0 XLON 15 1858.00 13:16:32 00076988402TRLO0 XLON 265 1856.00 13:16:32 00076988403TRLO0 XLON 246 1854.00 13:21:59 00076988520TRLO0 XLON 220 1854.00 13:21:59 00076988519TRLO0 XLON 227 1856.00 13:30:00 00076988724TRLO0 XLON 170 1854.00 13:30:10 00076988747TRLO0 BATE 172 1854.00 13:30:10 00076988746TRLO0 BATE 211 1854.00 13:30:10 00076988748TRLO0 XLON 209 1850.00 13:32:49 00076989013TRLO0 XLON 164 1848.00 13:33:12 00076989038TRLO0 BATE 212 1850.00 13:56:21 00076989808TRLO0 XLON 242 1850.00 13:56:21 00076989809TRLO0 XLON 20 1852.00 14:04:40 00076990134TRLO0 BATE 34 1852.00 14:05:40 00076990169TRLO0 BATE 19 1852.00 14:05:40 00076990168TRLO0 BATE 19 1852.00 14:05:40 00076990167TRLO0 BATE 19 1852.00 14:05:40 00076990166TRLO0 BATE 73 1848.00 14:07:21 00076990194TRLO0 BATE 102 1848.00 14:07:21 00076990193TRLO0 BATE 148 1848.00 14:07:21 00076990192TRLO0 BATE 224 1848.00 14:07:21 00076990195TRLO0 XLON 51 1846.00 14:14:26 00076990467TRLO0 XLON 162 1846.00 14:14:26 00076990468TRLO0 XLON 165 1846.00 14:14:26 00076990469TRLO0 BATE 151 1852.00 14:38:19 00076991053TRLO0 BATE 320 1852.00 14:38:19 00076991054TRLO0 XLON 233 1854.00 14:41:52 00076991313TRLO0 XLON 160 1854.00 14:41:52 00076991312TRLO0 BATE 150 1852.00 14:42:32 00076991352TRLO0 BATE 197 1852.00 14:47:08 00076991507TRLO0 XLON 4 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991621TRLO0 XLON 18 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991620TRLO0 XLON 78 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991619TRLO0 XLON 40 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991618TRLO0 XLON 39 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991617TRLO0 XLON 45 1854.00 14:49:12 00076991616TRLO0 XLON 209 1852.00 14:51:41 00076991738TRLO0 XLON 36 1852.00 14:51:41 00076991737TRLO0 XLON 5 1854.00 14:55:32 00076991842TRLO0 BATE 8 1854.00 14:55:57 00076991890TRLO0 BATE 8 1854.00 14:55:57 00076991889TRLO0 BATE 8 1854.00 14:55:57 00076991888TRLO0 BATE 188 1854.00 14:58:22 00076991953TRLO0 XLON 47 1854.00 14:58:39 00076991959TRLO0 XLON 180 1854.00 14:58:39 00076991958TRLO0 BATE 28 1856.00 15:06:07 00076992146TRLO0 BATE 173 1856.00 15:08:07 00076992186TRLO0 BATE 152 1854.00 15:09:20 00076992263TRLO0 BATE 207 1854.00 15:09:20 00076992265TRLO0 XLON 221 1854.00 15:09:20 00076992264TRLO0 XLON 224 1852.00 15:15:48 00076992362TRLO0 XLON 86 1854.00 15:24:17 00076992553TRLO0 BATE 165 1852.00 15:26:17 00076992646TRLO0 BATE 177 1850.00 15:32:07 00076992906TRLO0 BATE 165 1850.00 15:32:07 00076992905TRLO0 BATE 228 1850.00 15:32:07 00076992908TRLO0 XLON 204 1850.00 15:32:07 00076992907TRLO0 XLON 219 1850.00 15:36:16 00076993084TRLO0 XLON 148 1850.00 15:36:16 00076993083TRLO0 BATE 7 1850.00 15:43:16 00076993330TRLO0 BATE 237 1850.00 15:50:40 00076993748TRLO0 XLON 15 1852.00 15:52:40 00076993828TRLO0 BATE 16 1852.00 15:52:40 00076993827TRLO0 BATE 15 1852.00 15:52:40 00076993826TRLO0 BATE 180 1850.00 15:54:40 00076993922TRLO0 BATE 234 1850.00 15:58:40 00076994009TRLO0 XLON 148 1850.00 15:59:40 00076994055TRLO0 BATE 209 1848.00 16:00:02 00076994064TRLO0 XLON 185 1844.00 16:04:43 00076994214TRLO0 XLON 8 1844.00 16:04:43 00076994213TRLO0 XLON 27 1844.00 16:04:43 00076994212TRLO0 XLON 139 1844.00 16:04:58 00076994221TRLO0 BATE 1 1838.00 16:11:53 00076994400TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916