WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
12.09.25 | 08:01
21,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1844.6028 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

11 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,919

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1820.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1858.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1844.6028

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,159,081. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,159,081. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1842.6608

12,000

BATS

1850.5491

3,19

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

93

1828.00

08:57:57

00076981833TRLO0

XLON

12

1830.00

08:57:57

00076981832TRLO0

XLON

250

1830.00

08:57:57

00076981831TRLO0

XLON

250

1830.00

08:57:57

00076981830TRLO0

XLON

250

1832.00

09:00:10

00076981902TRLO0

XLON

38

1832.00

09:00:52

00076981966TRLO0

XLON

110

1832.00

09:00:52

00076981965TRLO0

XLON

71

1832.00

09:00:52

00076981964TRLO0

XLON

12

1834.00

09:07:42

00076982193TRLO0

XLON

15

1834.00

09:07:42

00076982192TRLO0

XLON

35

1834.00

09:07:42

00076982191TRLO0

XLON

66

1834.00

09:07:42

00076982190TRLO0

XLON

201

1832.00

09:07:42

00076982194TRLO0

XLON

29

1834.00

09:11:07

00076982275TRLO0

XLON

125

1838.00

09:17:07

00076982444TRLO0

XLON

108

1838.00

09:17:09

00076982454TRLO0

XLON

233

1836.00

09:17:15

00076982456TRLO0

XLON

164

1838.00

09:21:12

00076982668TRLO0

XLON

67

1838.00

09:21:12

00076982667TRLO0

XLON

45

1838.00

09:22:13

00076982743TRLO0

XLON

299

1836.00

09:26:55

00076982977TRLO0

XLON

219

1834.00

09:32:12

00076983230TRLO0

XLON

30

1832.00

09:35:50

00076983327TRLO0

XLON

31

1832.00

09:35:50

00076983326TRLO0

XLON

134

1832.00

09:35:50

00076983325TRLO0

XLON

39

1832.00

09:35:50

00076983328TRLO0

XLON

76

1824.00

09:52:23

00076983775TRLO0

XLON

169

1824.00

09:52:23

00076983774TRLO0

XLON

230

1824.00

10:12:31

00076984159TRLO0

XLON

187

1820.00

10:34:05

00076984512TRLO0

XLON

101

1820.00

10:36:26

00076984552TRLO0

XLON

33

1820.00

10:36:26

00076984551TRLO0

XLON

8

1830.00

11:46:28

00076986734TRLO0

XLON

3

1836.00

12:05:16

00076987189TRLO0

XLON

25

1836.00

12:18:38

00076987582TRLO0

XLON

125

1836.00

12:30:56

00076987724TRLO0

XLON

87

1836.00

12:30:56

00076987723TRLO0

XLON

230

1836.00

12:30:56

00076987722TRLO0

XLON

214

1836.00

12:30:56

00076987721TRLO0

XLON

935

1836.00

12:30:56

00076987720TRLO0

XLON

16

1844.00

12:39:17

00076987878TRLO0

XLON

235

1842.00

12:44:28

00076987934TRLO0

XLON

217

1842.00

12:44:28

00076987933TRLO0

XLON

22

1842.00

12:44:28

00076987932TRLO0

XLON

37

1842.00

12:44:28

00076987935TRLO0

BATE

162

1844.00

12:45:52

00076987949TRLO0

BATE

1

1850.00

13:01:09

00076988192TRLO0

BATE

155

1850.00

13:01:09

00076988191TRLO0

BATE

174

1848.00

13:01:09

00076988193TRLO0

BATE

220

1848.00

13:01:09

00076988194TRLO0

XLON

15

1858.00

13:16:32

00076988402TRLO0

XLON

265

1856.00

13:16:32

00076988403TRLO0

XLON

246

1854.00

13:21:59

00076988520TRLO0

XLON

220

1854.00

13:21:59

00076988519TRLO0

XLON

227

1856.00

13:30:00

00076988724TRLO0

XLON

170

1854.00

13:30:10

00076988747TRLO0

BATE

172

1854.00

13:30:10

00076988746TRLO0

BATE

211

1854.00

13:30:10

00076988748TRLO0

XLON

209

1850.00

13:32:49

00076989013TRLO0

XLON

164

1848.00

13:33:12

00076989038TRLO0

BATE

212

1850.00

13:56:21

00076989808TRLO0

XLON

242

1850.00

13:56:21

00076989809TRLO0

XLON

20

1852.00

14:04:40

00076990134TRLO0

BATE

34

1852.00

14:05:40

00076990169TRLO0

BATE

19

1852.00

14:05:40

00076990168TRLO0

BATE

19

1852.00

14:05:40

00076990167TRLO0

BATE

19

1852.00

14:05:40

00076990166TRLO0

BATE

73

1848.00

14:07:21

00076990194TRLO0

BATE

102

1848.00

14:07:21

00076990193TRLO0

BATE

148

1848.00

14:07:21

00076990192TRLO0

BATE

224

1848.00

14:07:21

00076990195TRLO0

XLON

51

1846.00

14:14:26

00076990467TRLO0

XLON

162

1846.00

14:14:26

00076990468TRLO0

XLON

165

1846.00

14:14:26

00076990469TRLO0

BATE

151

1852.00

14:38:19

00076991053TRLO0

BATE

320

1852.00

14:38:19

00076991054TRLO0

XLON

233

1854.00

14:41:52

00076991313TRLO0

XLON

160

1854.00

14:41:52

00076991312TRLO0

BATE

150

1852.00

14:42:32

00076991352TRLO0

BATE

197

1852.00

14:47:08

00076991507TRLO0

XLON

4

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991621TRLO0

XLON

18

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991620TRLO0

XLON

78

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991619TRLO0

XLON

40

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991618TRLO0

XLON

39

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991617TRLO0

XLON

45

1854.00

14:49:12

00076991616TRLO0

XLON

209

1852.00

14:51:41

00076991738TRLO0

XLON

36

1852.00

14:51:41

00076991737TRLO0

XLON

5

1854.00

14:55:32

00076991842TRLO0

BATE

8

1854.00

14:55:57

00076991890TRLO0

BATE

8

1854.00

14:55:57

00076991889TRLO0

BATE

8

1854.00

14:55:57

00076991888TRLO0

BATE

188

1854.00

14:58:22

00076991953TRLO0

XLON

47

1854.00

14:58:39

00076991959TRLO0

XLON

180

1854.00

14:58:39

00076991958TRLO0

BATE

28

1856.00

15:06:07

00076992146TRLO0

BATE

173

1856.00

15:08:07

00076992186TRLO0

BATE

152

1854.00

15:09:20

00076992263TRLO0

BATE

207

1854.00

15:09:20

00076992265TRLO0

XLON

221

1854.00

15:09:20

00076992264TRLO0

XLON

224

1852.00

15:15:48

00076992362TRLO0

XLON

86

1854.00

15:24:17

00076992553TRLO0

BATE

165

1852.00

15:26:17

00076992646TRLO0

BATE

177

1850.00

15:32:07

00076992906TRLO0

BATE

165

1850.00

15:32:07

00076992905TRLO0

BATE

228

1850.00

15:32:07

00076992908TRLO0

XLON

204

1850.00

15:32:07

00076992907TRLO0

XLON

219

1850.00

15:36:16

00076993084TRLO0

XLON

148

1850.00

15:36:16

00076993083TRLO0

BATE

7

1850.00

15:43:16

00076993330TRLO0

BATE

237

1850.00

15:50:40

00076993748TRLO0

XLON

15

1852.00

15:52:40

00076993828TRLO0

BATE

16

1852.00

15:52:40

00076993827TRLO0

BATE

15

1852.00

15:52:40

00076993826TRLO0

BATE

180

1850.00

15:54:40

00076993922TRLO0

BATE

234

1850.00

15:58:40

00076994009TRLO0

XLON

148

1850.00

15:59:40

00076994055TRLO0

BATE

209

1848.00

16:00:02

00076994064TRLO0

XLON

185

1844.00

16:04:43

00076994214TRLO0

XLON

8

1844.00

16:04:43

00076994213TRLO0

XLON

27

1844.00

16:04:43

00076994212TRLO0

XLON

139

1844.00

16:04:58

00076994221TRLO0

BATE

1

1838.00

16:11:53

00076994400TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


