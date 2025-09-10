Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
10 September 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1829.6194 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 September 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,500
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1820.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1844.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1829.6194
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,191,000. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,191,000. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1829.7453
12,000
BATS
1829.2836
4,500
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
265
1830.00
08:51:57
00076942065TRLO0
XLON
156
1826.00
08:55:51
00076942168TRLO0
XLON
93
1826.00
08:55:51
00076942167TRLO0
XLON
218
1824.00
09:25:07
00076942960TRLO0
XLON
207
1822.00
09:26:01
00076943001TRLO0
XLON
250
1822.00
09:26:01
00076943002TRLO0
XLON
161
1824.00
09:49:36
00076943685TRLO0
BATE
30
1822.00
09:49:37
00076943687TRLO0
BATE
137
1822.00
09:49:37
00076943686TRLO0
BATE
232
1822.00
09:49:37
00076943689TRLO0
XLON
205
1822.00
09:49:37
00076943688TRLO0
XLON
124
1820.00
09:49:38
00076943691TRLO0
XLON
113
1820.00
09:49:38
00076943690TRLO0
XLON
176
1826.00
10:37:29
00076945084TRLO0
BATE
229
1832.00
10:47:01
00076945304TRLO0
XLON
52
1834.00
10:47:01
00076945303TRLO0
XLON
72
1834.00
10:47:01
00076945300TRLO0
XLON
166
1832.00
10:47:01
00076945301TRLO0
BATE
249
1832.00
11:00:54
00076945675TRLO0
XLON
200
1832.00
11:00:54
00076945674TRLO0
XLON
30
1832.00
11:00:54
00076945673TRLO0
XLON
236
1842.00
11:28:47
00076946423TRLO0
XLON
236
1844.00
11:28:47
00076946422TRLO0
XLON
152
1840.00
11:28:47
00076946428TRLO0
BATE
102
1840.00
11:28:47
00076946430TRLO0
XLON
98
1840.00
11:28:47
00076946429TRLO0
XLON
37
1842.00
11:47:30
00076947146TRLO0
BATE
129
1842.00
11:47:52
00076947155TRLO0
BATE
154
1840.00
11:54:22
00076947390TRLO0
BATE
247
1840.00
11:54:22
00076947391TRLO0
XLON
160
1838.00
12:08:48
00076947835TRLO0
BATE
277
1838.00
12:08:48
00076947836TRLO0
XLON
146
1836.00
12:08:54
00076947859TRLO0
BATE
245
1838.00
12:08:59
00076947886TRLO0
XLON
237
1836.00
12:09:13
00076947901TRLO0
XLON
202
1838.00
12:17:42
00076948320TRLO0
XLON
216
1838.00
12:18:27
00076948355TRLO0
XLON
79
1838.00
12:29:27
00076948724TRLO0
XLON
54
1838.00
12:29:27
00076948723TRLO0
XLON
13
1836.00
12:35:25
00076948894TRLO0
BATE
156
1836.00
12:35:25
00076948892TRLO0
BATE
200
1836.00
12:35:25
00076948893TRLO0
XLON
219
1832.00
12:40:21
00076949086TRLO0
XLON
170
1826.00
12:49:08
00076949252TRLO0
BATE
223
1834.00
13:28:30
00076950646TRLO0
XLON
52
1836.00
13:30:15
00076950685TRLO0
XLON
162
1836.00
13:30:15
00076950684TRLO0
XLON
247
1836.00
13:32:15
00076950729TRLO0
XLON
18
1834.00
13:34:03
00076950816TRLO0
BATE
134
1834.00
13:34:03
00076950814TRLO0
BATE
98
1834.00
13:34:03
00076950815TRLO0
XLON
149
1834.00
13:34:03
00076950813TRLO0
XLON
146
1832.00
13:34:09
00076950862TRLO0
BATE
269
1832.00
13:34:09
00076950863TRLO0
XLON
167
1830.00
13:40:51
00076951076TRLO0
BATE
203
1830.00
13:40:51
00076951077TRLO0
XLON
38
1826.00
14:01:35
00076952265TRLO0
XLON
94
1826.00
14:02:41
00076952371TRLO0
BATE
77
1826.00
14:02:41
00076952370TRLO0
BATE
233
1826.00
14:02:41
00076952373TRLO0
XLON
165
1826.00
14:02:41
00076952372TRLO0
XLON
20
1822.00
14:21:00
00076953639TRLO0
BATE
105
1826.00
14:30:00
00076953956TRLO0
BATE
50
1826.00
14:30:00
00076953955TRLO0
BATE
11
1824.00
14:35:47
00076954485TRLO0
BATE
174
1824.00
14:37:43
00076954615TRLO0
BATE
144
1824.00
14:37:43
00076954614TRLO0
BATE
163
1824.00
14:41:37
00076954854TRLO0
BATE
207
1824.00
14:41:37
00076954857TRLO0
XLON
32
1824.00
14:41:37
00076954856TRLO0
XLON
552
1824.00
14:41:37
00076954855TRLO0
XLON
136
1822.00
14:43:15
00076955152TRLO0
XLON
219
1822.00
14:43:15
00076955151TRLO0
XLON
12
1826.00
14:54:29
00076955913TRLO0
XLON
11
1826.00
14:54:57
00076955925TRLO0
BATE
246
1828.00
14:59:00
00076956112TRLO0
XLON
224
1828.00
15:03:00
00076956335TRLO0
XLON
174
1830.00
15:05:30
00076956522TRLO0
BATE
200
1830.00
15:07:30
00076956612TRLO0
XLON
1
1828.00
15:07:30
00076956613TRLO0
XLON
50
1828.00
15:08:33
00076956662TRLO0
XLON
174
1828.00
15:08:33
00076956661TRLO0
BATE
215
1828.00
15:08:33
00076956664TRLO0
XLON
149
1828.00
15:08:33
00076956663TRLO0
XLON
30
1830.00
15:18:51
00076957300TRLO0
BATE
93
1830.00
15:19:26
00076957321TRLO0
BATE
26
1830.00
15:19:33
00076957332TRLO0
XLON
35
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957351TRLO0
BATE
148
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957354TRLO0
XLON
102
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957353TRLO0
XLON
189
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957352TRLO0
XLON
17
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957356TRLO0
XLON
210
1830.00
15:20:08
00076957355TRLO0
XLON
96
1828.00
15:28:19
00076957863TRLO0
BATE
74
1828.00
15:28:19
00076957862TRLO0
BATE
240
1828.00
15:28:19
00076957864TRLO0
XLON
157
1824.00
15:34:56
00076958111TRLO0
BATE
242
1824.00
15:34:56
00076958112TRLO0
XLON
249
1822.00
15:47:23
00076958791TRLO0
XLON
57
1824.00
15:55:47
00076959291TRLO0
XLON
19
1824.00
15:55:47
00076959290TRLO0
XLON
205
1824.00
15:56:11
00076959303TRLO0
BATE
241
1824.00
15:56:11
00076959304TRLO0
XLON
45
1824.00
15:56:31
00076959320TRLO0
BATE
23
1824.00
15:59:53
00076959445TRLO0
BATE
23
1824.00
16:04:18
00076959644TRLO0
BATE
23
1824.00
16:08:06
00076959737TRLO0
BATE
247
1826.00
16:08:35
00076959786TRLO0
BATE
132
1826.00
16:09:57
00076959893TRLO0
XLON
572
1826.00
16:09:57
00076959892TRLO0
XLON
131
1824.00
16:11:57
00076959988TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916