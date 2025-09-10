Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 08:02
21,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

10 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1829.6194 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,500

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1820.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1844.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1829.6194

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,191,000. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,191,000. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1829.7453

12,000

BATS

1829.2836

4,500

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

265

1830.00

08:51:57

00076942065TRLO0

XLON

156

1826.00

08:55:51

00076942168TRLO0

XLON

93

1826.00

08:55:51

00076942167TRLO0

XLON

218

1824.00

09:25:07

00076942960TRLO0

XLON

207

1822.00

09:26:01

00076943001TRLO0

XLON

250

1822.00

09:26:01

00076943002TRLO0

XLON

161

1824.00

09:49:36

00076943685TRLO0

BATE

30

1822.00

09:49:37

00076943687TRLO0

BATE

137

1822.00

09:49:37

00076943686TRLO0

BATE

232

1822.00

09:49:37

00076943689TRLO0

XLON

205

1822.00

09:49:37

00076943688TRLO0

XLON

124

1820.00

09:49:38

00076943691TRLO0

XLON

113

1820.00

09:49:38

00076943690TRLO0

XLON

176

1826.00

10:37:29

00076945084TRLO0

BATE

229

1832.00

10:47:01

00076945304TRLO0

XLON

52

1834.00

10:47:01

00076945303TRLO0

XLON

72

1834.00

10:47:01

00076945300TRLO0

XLON

166

1832.00

10:47:01

00076945301TRLO0

BATE

249

1832.00

11:00:54

00076945675TRLO0

XLON

200

1832.00

11:00:54

00076945674TRLO0

XLON

30

1832.00

11:00:54

00076945673TRLO0

XLON

236

1842.00

11:28:47

00076946423TRLO0

XLON

236

1844.00

11:28:47

00076946422TRLO0

XLON

152

1840.00

11:28:47

00076946428TRLO0

BATE

102

1840.00

11:28:47

00076946430TRLO0

XLON

98

1840.00

11:28:47

00076946429TRLO0

XLON

37

1842.00

11:47:30

00076947146TRLO0

BATE

129

1842.00

11:47:52

00076947155TRLO0

BATE

154

1840.00

11:54:22

00076947390TRLO0

BATE

247

1840.00

11:54:22

00076947391TRLO0

XLON

160

1838.00

12:08:48

00076947835TRLO0

BATE

277

1838.00

12:08:48

00076947836TRLO0

XLON

146

1836.00

12:08:54

00076947859TRLO0

BATE

245

1838.00

12:08:59

00076947886TRLO0

XLON

237

1836.00

12:09:13

00076947901TRLO0

XLON

202

1838.00

12:17:42

00076948320TRLO0

XLON

216

1838.00

12:18:27

00076948355TRLO0

XLON

79

1838.00

12:29:27

00076948724TRLO0

XLON

54

1838.00

12:29:27

00076948723TRLO0

XLON

13

1836.00

12:35:25

00076948894TRLO0

BATE

156

1836.00

12:35:25

00076948892TRLO0

BATE

200

1836.00

12:35:25

00076948893TRLO0

XLON

219

1832.00

12:40:21

00076949086TRLO0

XLON

170

1826.00

12:49:08

00076949252TRLO0

BATE

223

1834.00

13:28:30

00076950646TRLO0

XLON

52

1836.00

13:30:15

00076950685TRLO0

XLON

162

1836.00

13:30:15

00076950684TRLO0

XLON

247

1836.00

13:32:15

00076950729TRLO0

XLON

18

1834.00

13:34:03

00076950816TRLO0

BATE

134

1834.00

13:34:03

00076950814TRLO0

BATE

98

1834.00

13:34:03

00076950815TRLO0

XLON

149

1834.00

13:34:03

00076950813TRLO0

XLON

146

1832.00

13:34:09

00076950862TRLO0

BATE

269

1832.00

13:34:09

00076950863TRLO0

XLON

167

1830.00

13:40:51

00076951076TRLO0

BATE

203

1830.00

13:40:51

00076951077TRLO0

XLON

38

1826.00

14:01:35

00076952265TRLO0

XLON

94

1826.00

14:02:41

00076952371TRLO0

BATE

77

1826.00

14:02:41

00076952370TRLO0

BATE

233

1826.00

14:02:41

00076952373TRLO0

XLON

165

1826.00

14:02:41

00076952372TRLO0

XLON

20

1822.00

14:21:00

00076953639TRLO0

BATE

105

1826.00

14:30:00

00076953956TRLO0

BATE

50

1826.00

14:30:00

00076953955TRLO0

BATE

11

1824.00

14:35:47

00076954485TRLO0

BATE

174

1824.00

14:37:43

00076954615TRLO0

BATE

144

1824.00

14:37:43

00076954614TRLO0

BATE

163

1824.00

14:41:37

00076954854TRLO0

BATE

207

1824.00

14:41:37

00076954857TRLO0

XLON

32

1824.00

14:41:37

00076954856TRLO0

XLON

552

1824.00

14:41:37

00076954855TRLO0

XLON

136

1822.00

14:43:15

00076955152TRLO0

XLON

219

1822.00

14:43:15

00076955151TRLO0

XLON

12

1826.00

14:54:29

00076955913TRLO0

XLON

11

1826.00

14:54:57

00076955925TRLO0

BATE

246

1828.00

14:59:00

00076956112TRLO0

XLON

224

1828.00

15:03:00

00076956335TRLO0

XLON

174

1830.00

15:05:30

00076956522TRLO0

BATE

200

1830.00

15:07:30

00076956612TRLO0

XLON

1

1828.00

15:07:30

00076956613TRLO0

XLON

50

1828.00

15:08:33

00076956662TRLO0

XLON

174

1828.00

15:08:33

00076956661TRLO0

BATE

215

1828.00

15:08:33

00076956664TRLO0

XLON

149

1828.00

15:08:33

00076956663TRLO0

XLON

30

1830.00

15:18:51

00076957300TRLO0

BATE

93

1830.00

15:19:26

00076957321TRLO0

BATE

26

1830.00

15:19:33

00076957332TRLO0

XLON

35

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957351TRLO0

BATE

148

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957354TRLO0

XLON

102

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957353TRLO0

XLON

189

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957352TRLO0

XLON

17

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957356TRLO0

XLON

210

1830.00

15:20:08

00076957355TRLO0

XLON

96

1828.00

15:28:19

00076957863TRLO0

BATE

74

1828.00

15:28:19

00076957862TRLO0

BATE

240

1828.00

15:28:19

00076957864TRLO0

XLON

157

1824.00

15:34:56

00076958111TRLO0

BATE

242

1824.00

15:34:56

00076958112TRLO0

XLON

249

1822.00

15:47:23

00076958791TRLO0

XLON

57

1824.00

15:55:47

00076959291TRLO0

XLON

19

1824.00

15:55:47

00076959290TRLO0

XLON

205

1824.00

15:56:11

00076959303TRLO0

BATE

241

1824.00

15:56:11

00076959304TRLO0

XLON

45

1824.00

15:56:31

00076959320TRLO0

BATE

23

1824.00

15:59:53

00076959445TRLO0

BATE

23

1824.00

16:04:18

00076959644TRLO0

BATE

23

1824.00

16:08:06

00076959737TRLO0

BATE

247

1826.00

16:08:35

00076959786TRLO0

BATE

132

1826.00

16:09:57

00076959893TRLO0

XLON

572

1826.00

16:09:57

00076959892TRLO0

XLON

131

1824.00

16:11:57

00076959988TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
