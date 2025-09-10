Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

10 September 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1829.6194 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,500 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1820.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1844.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1829.6194

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 57,191,000. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 57,191,000. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1829.7453 12,000 BATS 1829.2836 4,500

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 265 1830.00 08:51:57 00076942065TRLO0 XLON 156 1826.00 08:55:51 00076942168TRLO0 XLON 93 1826.00 08:55:51 00076942167TRLO0 XLON 218 1824.00 09:25:07 00076942960TRLO0 XLON 207 1822.00 09:26:01 00076943001TRLO0 XLON 250 1822.00 09:26:01 00076943002TRLO0 XLON 161 1824.00 09:49:36 00076943685TRLO0 BATE 30 1822.00 09:49:37 00076943687TRLO0 BATE 137 1822.00 09:49:37 00076943686TRLO0 BATE 232 1822.00 09:49:37 00076943689TRLO0 XLON 205 1822.00 09:49:37 00076943688TRLO0 XLON 124 1820.00 09:49:38 00076943691TRLO0 XLON 113 1820.00 09:49:38 00076943690TRLO0 XLON 176 1826.00 10:37:29 00076945084TRLO0 BATE 229 1832.00 10:47:01 00076945304TRLO0 XLON 52 1834.00 10:47:01 00076945303TRLO0 XLON 72 1834.00 10:47:01 00076945300TRLO0 XLON 166 1832.00 10:47:01 00076945301TRLO0 BATE 249 1832.00 11:00:54 00076945675TRLO0 XLON 200 1832.00 11:00:54 00076945674TRLO0 XLON 30 1832.00 11:00:54 00076945673TRLO0 XLON 236 1842.00 11:28:47 00076946423TRLO0 XLON 236 1844.00 11:28:47 00076946422TRLO0 XLON 152 1840.00 11:28:47 00076946428TRLO0 BATE 102 1840.00 11:28:47 00076946430TRLO0 XLON 98 1840.00 11:28:47 00076946429TRLO0 XLON 37 1842.00 11:47:30 00076947146TRLO0 BATE 129 1842.00 11:47:52 00076947155TRLO0 BATE 154 1840.00 11:54:22 00076947390TRLO0 BATE 247 1840.00 11:54:22 00076947391TRLO0 XLON 160 1838.00 12:08:48 00076947835TRLO0 BATE 277 1838.00 12:08:48 00076947836TRLO0 XLON 146 1836.00 12:08:54 00076947859TRLO0 BATE 245 1838.00 12:08:59 00076947886TRLO0 XLON 237 1836.00 12:09:13 00076947901TRLO0 XLON 202 1838.00 12:17:42 00076948320TRLO0 XLON 216 1838.00 12:18:27 00076948355TRLO0 XLON 79 1838.00 12:29:27 00076948724TRLO0 XLON 54 1838.00 12:29:27 00076948723TRLO0 XLON 13 1836.00 12:35:25 00076948894TRLO0 BATE 156 1836.00 12:35:25 00076948892TRLO0 BATE 200 1836.00 12:35:25 00076948893TRLO0 XLON 219 1832.00 12:40:21 00076949086TRLO0 XLON 170 1826.00 12:49:08 00076949252TRLO0 BATE 223 1834.00 13:28:30 00076950646TRLO0 XLON 52 1836.00 13:30:15 00076950685TRLO0 XLON 162 1836.00 13:30:15 00076950684TRLO0 XLON 247 1836.00 13:32:15 00076950729TRLO0 XLON 18 1834.00 13:34:03 00076950816TRLO0 BATE 134 1834.00 13:34:03 00076950814TRLO0 BATE 98 1834.00 13:34:03 00076950815TRLO0 XLON 149 1834.00 13:34:03 00076950813TRLO0 XLON 146 1832.00 13:34:09 00076950862TRLO0 BATE 269 1832.00 13:34:09 00076950863TRLO0 XLON 167 1830.00 13:40:51 00076951076TRLO0 BATE 203 1830.00 13:40:51 00076951077TRLO0 XLON 38 1826.00 14:01:35 00076952265TRLO0 XLON 94 1826.00 14:02:41 00076952371TRLO0 BATE 77 1826.00 14:02:41 00076952370TRLO0 BATE 233 1826.00 14:02:41 00076952373TRLO0 XLON 165 1826.00 14:02:41 00076952372TRLO0 XLON 20 1822.00 14:21:00 00076953639TRLO0 BATE 105 1826.00 14:30:00 00076953956TRLO0 BATE 50 1826.00 14:30:00 00076953955TRLO0 BATE 11 1824.00 14:35:47 00076954485TRLO0 BATE 174 1824.00 14:37:43 00076954615TRLO0 BATE 144 1824.00 14:37:43 00076954614TRLO0 BATE 163 1824.00 14:41:37 00076954854TRLO0 BATE 207 1824.00 14:41:37 00076954857TRLO0 XLON 32 1824.00 14:41:37 00076954856TRLO0 XLON 552 1824.00 14:41:37 00076954855TRLO0 XLON 136 1822.00 14:43:15 00076955152TRLO0 XLON 219 1822.00 14:43:15 00076955151TRLO0 XLON 12 1826.00 14:54:29 00076955913TRLO0 XLON 11 1826.00 14:54:57 00076955925TRLO0 BATE 246 1828.00 14:59:00 00076956112TRLO0 XLON 224 1828.00 15:03:00 00076956335TRLO0 XLON 174 1830.00 15:05:30 00076956522TRLO0 BATE 200 1830.00 15:07:30 00076956612TRLO0 XLON 1 1828.00 15:07:30 00076956613TRLO0 XLON 50 1828.00 15:08:33 00076956662TRLO0 XLON 174 1828.00 15:08:33 00076956661TRLO0 BATE 215 1828.00 15:08:33 00076956664TRLO0 XLON 149 1828.00 15:08:33 00076956663TRLO0 XLON 30 1830.00 15:18:51 00076957300TRLO0 BATE 93 1830.00 15:19:26 00076957321TRLO0 BATE 26 1830.00 15:19:33 00076957332TRLO0 XLON 35 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957351TRLO0 BATE 148 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957354TRLO0 XLON 102 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957353TRLO0 XLON 189 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957352TRLO0 XLON 17 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957356TRLO0 XLON 210 1830.00 15:20:08 00076957355TRLO0 XLON 96 1828.00 15:28:19 00076957863TRLO0 BATE 74 1828.00 15:28:19 00076957862TRLO0 BATE 240 1828.00 15:28:19 00076957864TRLO0 XLON 157 1824.00 15:34:56 00076958111TRLO0 BATE 242 1824.00 15:34:56 00076958112TRLO0 XLON 249 1822.00 15:47:23 00076958791TRLO0 XLON 57 1824.00 15:55:47 00076959291TRLO0 XLON 19 1824.00 15:55:47 00076959290TRLO0 XLON 205 1824.00 15:56:11 00076959303TRLO0 BATE 241 1824.00 15:56:11 00076959304TRLO0 XLON 45 1824.00 15:56:31 00076959320TRLO0 BATE 23 1824.00 15:59:53 00076959445TRLO0 BATE 23 1824.00 16:04:18 00076959644TRLO0 BATE 23 1824.00 16:08:06 00076959737TRLO0 BATE 247 1826.00 16:08:35 00076959786TRLO0 BATE 132 1826.00 16:09:57 00076959893TRLO0 XLON 572 1826.00 16:09:57 00076959892TRLO0 XLON 131 1824.00 16:11:57 00076959988TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916